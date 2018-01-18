North Creek native on his way to Winter Games in Korea

JOHNSBURGH | When Andrew Morehouse was in seventh grade at the Johnsburg Central School, he impressed his parents as being a pretty good basketball player.

In eighth grade, he decided to give up basketball for cross country skiing.

“We were devastated,” said his mother Patty. “He played basketball and he was so good. We knew nothing about Nordic skiing.”

Patty Morehouse said the experience became very education for she and her husband, Frank, and they now see it as a wonderful sport.

They will be cheering for their son Andrew, not as an athlete, but as a wax tech for the U.S. Olympic Nordic Skiing Team, which will be traveling to PyeonChang, South Korea for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games from Feb. 9-25.

Andrew Morehouse, 30, has been touring with the U.S. Nordic Skiing Team, which includes cross country skiing and other non-downhill events.

The Sun caught up with him after Christmas as he waited in JFK International Airport for a flight to Zurich, Switzerland.

“We will drive up to Lenzerheide for the Tour de Ski,” Morehouse said

Based in Bozeman, Mont., Morehouse was in Europe from Nov. 15 to before Christmas for Period One of the World Cup of Nordic skiing. He started out in Finland and Norway before spending a week each in Switzerland and Italy.

Montana, Morehouse said, has very good programs and venues for skiing.

“They have a nice network of community trails. They have partnered with World Service and U.S. Forest Service and other groups,” he said.

Morehouse is now in his third season with the U.S. Nordic Skiing Team. His contract is just for the winters, normally from mid-November to end of March, when he travels with the team during world cup racing season.

Morehouse started his skiing experiences as a kid at Little Gore Mountain before moving up to the bigger mountain. The tried cross country skiing in eighth grade, was a division champion in high school, and continued as a skier at the University New Hampshire, and as an assistant coach at St. Lawrence University, where he earned a masters degree in education.