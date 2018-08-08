North Stars climb to third in Empire Football League

× Expand Photo provided After defeating the Tri-City Spartans, the Plattsburgh North Stars took third place in the Empire Football League last weekend.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh North Stars took over sole possession of third place in the Empire Football League (EFL) standings with a solid 35-6 victory over the Tri-City Spartans last Saturday at Schenectady High School.

“We were very happy to get out of there with a nice road victory,” said North Stars head coach Scott Aguglia. “Tri-City has a real solid squad. They may have had the best defense we have seen all year.” Plattsburgh gained 413 yards of total offense in the win and received their most balanced attack so far this season as they passed for 233 yards and ran for 180 yards on the night.

Former Peru standout Brandon Sawyer made quite a debut for the North Stars as he led all rushers with a 145-yard performance, including an electrifying 93-yard touchdown jaunt late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Plattsburgh (3-2).

“Brandon Sawyer ran the ball really well for us and he was a nice shot in the arm in our backfield,” Aguglia said. The EFL’s top-ranked quarterback, Harry Rascoe, once again had a good night for Plattsburgh as he threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Rascoe leads the league through five weeks of play with 1298 yards of passing and has completed 83 of 153 attempts, which is 54 percent of his passes.

Tre Bucci caught four passes against the Spartans, good for 118 yards and a score. Jordon Keleher hauled in five receptions and a touchdown. Rascoe and Elijah Parks chipped in with touchdown runs to complete the scoring. North Stars placekicker Thomas Montanaro was a perfect 5-for-5 on point-attempts and is now 10-for-11 in the last two weeks.

Linebacker’s Donald Coolidge and Josh Nephew made numerous tackles on defense for Plattsburgh while Dan O’Meara, Josh Rock, Jared Croy, Brandon St. John, Greg Archer and D.J.

Barber all played well to limit Tri-City (1-4) to one score midway through the third quarter.

Tri-City hurt their chances versus Plattsburgh as they committed over 100 yards in penalties. The North Stars have a huge game on the road Saturday, Aug. 11 at Middletown as they face the second-place Hudson Valley Mountaineers (4-1) who defeated Plattsburgh 26-20 back on week one at Penfield Park.

Hudson Valley hurt the North Stars’ defense and on special teams during that contest.

“We have worked hard to make the proper adjustments in those two areas. We have certainly improved in all facets since our two losses. I think we have some different weapons than when we saw Hudson Valley the first time. It should be a great game,” Aguglia said.

In other EFL action, Hudson Valley crushed Seaway Valley 93-6 and Utica remained unbeaten with a 30-12 win over Glens Falls.