North Stars fall on road to second place

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh remains in third place in the Empire Football League (EFL) standings following a setback.

The night started out well at Faller Field for the visiting Plattsburgh North Stars as they took an early 3-0 lead on a 26-yard field goal by Thomas Montanaro. Things quickly went downhill from there as the talented Hudson Valley Mountaineers (5-1) scored 32 unanswered points en route to a key 38-13 win over Plattsburgh in EFL action last weekend.

With the setback, the North Stars fell to 3-3 in league play and hurt their chances of moving up in the standings as they remained in third place with four weeks remaining in the EFL’s regular season. To make matters worse, the North Stars lost their top-rated quarterback, as Harry Rascoe was injured in the second quarter with what appeared to be an upper body injury.

He did not return and was replaced by first-year player Dominick Bordeau.

“It’s always more difficult when your starting quarterback goes out because he gets most of the reps in practice,” North Stars coach Scott Aguglia said. “I thought Dominick Bordeau did an okay job coming in. We were able to move the ball and score some points with him at quarterback.”

Plattsburgh was down 18-3 at the half but were holding their own on the statistical side of things. However, the Mountaineers were capitalizing on the North Stars’ mistakes to take over the game.

With Hudson Valley leading just 6-3 after one quarter, Jovan Wilkins returned a rare interception thrown by Rascoe 61 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter, and then Andre Jamison caught a 35-yard pass for Hudson Valley which was deflected by Plattsburgh’s Brandon St. John but landed into the arms of Jamison for a touchdown.

The Mountaineers were then leading the North Stars 18-3 heading into the halftime intermission. The North Stars fell to Hudson Valley, 26-20, in week one and Aguglia noted that Plattsburgh made similar mistakes the first time it played the Mountaineers.

“Hudson Valley capitalized on our mistakes once again, but good teams will do that,” Aguglia said.

The Mountaineers made sure Plattsburgh was not going to mount a comeback as they scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter, good for a commanding 32-3 lead heading into the final stanza.

In the fourth quarter, Plattsburgh’s James Braid returned an interception 30 yards to the Mountaineers’ five-yard line.

Tailback Brandon Sawyer ran it in from there on a five-yard touchdown score with 11:38 remaining in the game.

Hudson Valley made it 38-10 with a great individual effort by quarterback Al Dockery as he eluded numerous Stars tacklers and found Dante Smalls all alone for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 4:26 to go.

Kicker Montanaro then booted his second field goal of the night for Plattsburgh as time expired for the final margin of victory for Hudson Valley. Sawyer led the North Stars with 56 yards, rushing on 21 carries while Heath Geiser chipped in with 32 yards on just two attempts.

Defensively, Braid was a standout for Plattsburgh as he intercepted two passes while Dan O’Meara pounced on a Mountaineers’ fumble and also registered a sack.

Plattsburgh will return to action Aug. 18 at Penfield Park as they host the undefeated Utica Yard Dogs (6-0) at 7 p.m. Plattsburgh lost to the Yard Dogs, 34-26, in week two.

“We are just going to learn from this and get back to work this week at practice. Nobody is throwing in the towel here,” Aguglia said.

In other EFL action, Utica pounded the winless Seaway Valley Venom 102-0, and the Tri-City Spartans (2-4) upended the Glens Falls Greenjackets 20-16 to create a tie for fourth place in the standings.