North Stars fall to Hudson Valley in return to gridiron

× Expand Photo by Steve Criss North Stars kicker D.J. Barber (42) watches his successful extra-point sail through the uprights during Plattsburgh’s 26-20 setback to the Hudson Valley Mountaineers on Saturday night at Melissa Penfield Park in Plattsburgh, Looking on is North Stars holder Dominick Bordeau (14) and Sawyer Veneto (40).

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh North Stars return to the Empire Football League was spoiled by the Hudson Valley Mountaineers this past Saturday night as the visitors ran past the North Stars 26-20 before a nice crowd at Melissa Penfield Park.

Plattsburgh returned to the EFL after a one-year hiatus.

The game featured Hudson Valley’s strong running game and the North Stars’ vaunted passing attack, led by veteran quarterback Harry Rascoe.

However, the game was decided late in the fourth quarter on a little special teams trickery by the Mountaineers, based out of the Middletown/Newburgh area.

Facing a fourth down and 16 yards to go from his own 44-yard line, Hudson Valley’s Tyler Peddie scampered 19 yards around the right end on a fake punt to the Plattsburgh 37-yard line to seal the six-point victory for the Mountaineers.

The North Stars battled back from a 26-13 deficit as Rascoe hooked up with Dexter Geohagan on a 29-yard touchdown pass with 8:23 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Hudson Valley also hurt the North Stars on special teams late in the third quarter as Jovan Wilkins took a punt from his own five-yard line and raced 95 yards down the left sidelines which put the Mountaineers ahead 20-13 at the time.

Plattsburgh was carrying play at the time and the punt return by Wilkins definitely hurt the North Stars chances of mounting a complete comeback.

“We just simply missed some tackles on the punt return for the touchdown and we also missed a few tackles on the fake punt in the fourth quarter,” said North Stars coach Scott Aguglia.

Offensively, Rascoe completed 22 passes in 50 attempts, good for 313 yards.

He threw three touchdowns and also was intercepted three times by Hudson Valley. Tory Bouyea hauled in two touchdown passes including an electrifying 70-yard pass in the third quarter to close the gap to 14-13.

Bouyea finished with eight catches, good for 169 yards.

Dexter Geohagan also had a big day at receiver for Plattsburgh as he caught 12 passes for 124 yards from Rascoe.

Hudson Valley, however, outgained Plattsburgh 139-14 in the rushing department, and held the Stars to 0 first downs in the running game.

“This was our first game and we didn’t have a chance to play our non-league game two weeks ago because Berkshire wasn’t able to fulfill their commitment to coming to us. So with that said, we played like it was our first time together on the field in a game situations. Overall, we did some real good things out there and we also made a lot of mistakes too, but so did they,” said Aguglia.

Defensively, Josh Nephew was a beast for Plattsburgh as he made double-digit tackles for the North Stars. Devin Alkinburg, James Braid, D.J. Barber, Brandon St. John, and Jared Croy also stood out for Plattsburgh on defense.

“It was nice to get the North Stars back in front of our fans here in Plattsburgh where it belongs,” Aguglia concluded. The North Stars hit the road on Saturday, July 14 as they take on the talented Utica Yard Dogs (1-0). Utica defeated the Seaway Valley Venom 87-0 in their EFL opener.

The game will be played at Sauquoit High School Stadium at 7 pm. Glens Falls edged Tri-City (Schenectady) 13-12 in other EFL action.