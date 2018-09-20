North Stars fall to Tri-City Spartans in regular season finale

PLATTSBURGH | In one on the wildest finishes you will ever see in a football game, the Tri-City Spartans defeated the Plattsburgh North Stars 27-23 Saturday night at Melissa Penfield Park in Empire Football League action.

The North Stars (6-4) finished as the third-seed in the upcoming EFL playoffs and will travel to Utica to take on the Second seed seed Yard Dogs (7-3) on Saturday, Sept. 22. Top seed Hudson Valley (8-2) will host the fourth seed Spartans (6-4) in the other semifinal matchup.

“The fact that Utica beat Glens Falls made our game irrelevant in the overall scheme of things,” said North Stars head coach Scott Aguglia.

Tri-City quarterback Nokia Boozer hit Valentino Smith with a 21-yard touchdown pass with just 16 seconds remaining in the game to give the Spartans the victory. Plattsburgh had taken the lead with 1:09 remaining as Harry Rascoe found a wide open Tre Bucci down the left sideline for a 53-yard score to give the Stars a 23-21 advantage.

Plattsburgh seemed on their way to victory leading 17-15 after kicker Thomas Montanaro’s 33-yard field goal with 13:07 left in the fourth quarter. The North Stars had the ball on the Tri-City 20-yard line with 1:40 remaining when the Spartans’ Damian Montgomery intercepted a pass and returned it 75-yards for a touchdown and left the Plattsburgh crowd stunned in disbelief.

“We made too many mental mistakes,” said Aguglia. “Hopefully we learn from them and are a better team heading into the playoffs.”

Plattsburgh jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a game opening 90-yard kick off return by Brandon Sawyer and a two-yard touchdown pass from Rascoe to Jordon Keleher. Kireme Pitts got the Spartans on the board as he powered his way to a 38-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Tyler Toulzen then booted a 29-yard field goal to close the gap to 14-9, with the North Stars leading at the half.

Tri-City, based out of Schenectady, took the lead (15-14) with 7:50 left in the third quarter on a 13-yard touchdown run by Boozer. Boozer completed 14-of-26 pass attempts, good for 204 yards through the air. Boozer also led Tri-City with 84 yards rushing and Pitts chipped in with 83 for the winners.

Plattsburgh was led by Sawyer’s 59-yards on the ground. Rascoe finished with 196 yards through the air for the Stars. Plattsburgh will now have to regroup for the playoffs and face Utica on the road.

“We are looking forward to a good week of practice,” Aguglia said.

The two teams split their two regular season meetings. Utica defeated Plattsburgh at home, 34-26, back on July 14. Plattsburgh returned the favor by handing the Yard Dogs their first loss of the season at the time, 23-20, on Aug. 18 in Plattsburgh.