North Stars rally comes up short against Utica

× Expand Photo provided Five Utica Yard Dogs swarm Plattsburgh North Stars return man Jordon Keleher during Saturday night’s EFL battle played at Sauquoit High School Stadium. Utica defeated Plattsburgh 34-26. The North Stars are 0-2 for the first time since 2007.

SAUQUOIT | The Plattsburgh North Stars lost for the second consecutive week late in the contest on Saturday night in Empire Football League action played at Sauquoit High School.

This time it was to the upstart Utica Yard Dogs (2-0) by the score of 34-26.

The North Stars, who were defeated by the Hudson Valley Mountaineers 26-20 in week 1, came up a yard-short and had to turn the ball over on downs with under a minute left to play in the game.

“I thought our effort was good, but we can improve our execution in all facets of the game,” said North Stars coach Scott Aguglia.

Utica’s Jvon Evans had a 22-yard rushing touchdown and Plattsburgh’s Harry Rascoe an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dexter Geohagan which made it 7-6 Utica after one quarter.

Utica extended its lead to 10-6 when kicker Jed Lamont nailed a 39-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

The teams traded touchdowns, and leads, before halftime. Tory Bouyea caught a 17-yard pass for a 12-10 Plattsburgh advantage.

Evans had another touchdown run of 21-yards that gave Utica a 17-12 lead.

Utica was driving in the red zone again but Plattsburgh’s Jared Croy recovered a Utica fumble and returned it from the Plattsburgh 5-yard line all the way to the Utica 26.

Rascoe then found a wide-open Bouyea on an 11-yard touchdown reception as time expired in the first half. Jordon Keleher’s two-point conversion reception gave the North Stars a 20-17 halftime lead.

For the second straight week, however, the North Stars allowed a long return for a touchdown as Evans started the second half with a 76-yard kick return to give the Yard Dogs a 24-20 lead.

After a defensive stop, Utica’s Lawrence Elliott then sprinted 62-yards to paydirt and gave Utica a 31-20 lead with 10:33 remaining the third quarter.

Plattsburgh answered on its ensuing possession when Rascoe found Dominick Bordeau on a 60-yard bomb to get within 31-26.

In the fourth quarter, Utica kicker Lamont, who missed a field goal earlier in the quarter, nailed a 33-yard field goal with 2:30 remaining to extend Utica’s lead to 34-26.

Two sacks by the Yard Dogs defense helped preserve Utica’s lead on Plattsburgh’s final two offensive possessions.

“Offensively, we were much more balanced and we cut down on the turnovers. But we still need to make a few adjustments on special teams,” said Aguglia.

Rascoe complete 19 of 35 pass attempts, good for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Bouyea grabbed 9 passes for 130 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Bordeau snared four passes, totaling 113 yards and a score. Geohagan caught five passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Fullback Elijah Parks rumbled 13 times for 55 yards as the North Stars complied 338 yards of net offense. The North Stars defense surrendered 405 yards to the Yard Dogs.

“It’s definitely a good, competitive league. When the dust settles, I think we will be right in the thick of the hunt. It’s just difficult starting 0-2,” Aguglia said.

The North Stars return home July 21 as they are scheduled to host the shorthanded Venom of Seaway Valley (0-2). Glens Falls (2-0) defeated the Venom 35-0 on Saturday night while Hudson Valley (2-0) beat Tri-City (0-2) 16-8 in other EFL action.