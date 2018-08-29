North Stars take care of business versus Seaway Valley 70-0

× Expand Photo provided by Hailey Wright The Plattsburgh North Stars team huddled up prior to posting another victory in the EFL. Plattsburgh closed to within one game of first place Utica and Hudson Valley with their 70-0 win over the Seaway Valley Venom.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh North Stars avoided any let down this past Saturday night versus the winless Seaway Valley Venom with a convincing 70-0 throttling of the team from Massena. Plattsburgh (5-3), fresh off their upset win against the previously unbeaten Utica Yard Dogs, jumped out to a 35-0 lead at the half and duplicated their scoring production in the second half to cruise to the victory.

“We went there to take care of business, and we definitely did that,” said head coach Scott Aguglia. “We also got a lot of guys playing time, and we avoided any major injuries in the process, which is always good.”

Heath Geiser got things going early for Plattsburgh as he scored on a rushing touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. Stars quarterback Harry Rascoe, who returned from a left shoulder injury suffered versus Hudson Valley, threw three first-half touchdown passes to Tre Bucci, Jordon Keleher and Brandon Sawyer. Linebacker Devin Alkinburgh (9 tackles) also had a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first half.

Plattsburgh continued their scoring barrage in the second half, as running back Tim Remillard had two rushing touchdowns. Sawyer also chipped in with a touchdown run while Geiser had his second rushing touchdown of the game. Cornerback D.J. Barber returned an interception 59-yards for a touchdown in the second half.

Meanwhile, kicker Thomas Montanaro was a perfect 10 for 10 on point-after-try’s (PATs).

Defensively, Geiser had an interception in the second half. Ben Saunders, Tyler Newman, Thomas McDevitt and Brandon St. John all had sacks for the North Stars, who still sit in third place in the Empire Football League (EFL) standings but are only one game behind Utica and Hudson Valley who are both 6-2.

The North Stars will get some much needed rest this week as they head into the EFL bye week. “It comes at the right time for us,” Aguglia said. “Having a week off is going to be perfect for us to help heal the bumps and bruises we’ve kind of had these past few weeks. Coming out of the bye, we’re hoping to be pretty healthy.”

In other EFL action, Tri-City (Schenectady) Spartans (4-4) handed the Utica Yard Dogs their second straight loss, 28-7. The Hudson Valley Mountaineers dumped the Glens Falls Greenjackets, 52-10.

After the bye week, the North Stars return to action Saturday night, Sept. 8 as they will travel to East Field in Glens Falls and battle the Greenjackets (3-5) at 7 p.m.