North Stars thump rival Greenjackets in 50-0 blowout

× Expand Photo provided Plattsburgh’s Kyle McCarthy (20) lowers the boom on a Glens Falls player during a kick return on Saturday evening in Empire Football League action at Melissa Penfield Park in Plattsburgh. The North Stars defeated the Greenjackets 50-0 to even their season record at 2-2 in EFL play.

PLATTSBURGH | For the second consecutive week at the friendly confines of Melissa Penfield Park, the Plattsburgh North Stars jumped out to a big first-half lead and went on to another convincing victory in the Empire Football League (EFL) last Saturday.

This time, the Glens Falls Greenjackets were on the receiving end of a 50-0 pummeling at the hands of the North Stars, who evened their record at 2-2 on the season. Fullback Elijah Parks ran for three touchdowns in the decisive first half for Plattsburgh.

“We have continued to improve each week, for sure,” said North Stars head coach Scott Aguglia. “Our special team’s play, our ability to run the football and a swarming defense have been our strengths the past couple of weeks. We have also added a couple of players to help offset some injuries and that has helped us as well.”

Having the top-rated quarterback in the league hasn’t hurt the North Stars either as Harry Rascoe once again threw for over 300 yards as he completed over 60 percent of his passes. Rascoe fired touchdown passes to speedster Trey Bucci and newcomer Troy Lawyer during the onslaught.

Jordon Keleher was Rascoe’s favorite target as he hauled in nine receptions to lead the receiving corps for Plattsburgh.

Rascoe and Sawyer Veneto also chipped in with touchdown runs for the winners.

New placekicker Anthony Montanaro booted a 32-yard field goal and also made five-of-six extra point attempts for the Stars.

The North Stars’ offensive line deserves a lot of credit for their success this season as they continue to open up big holes for the running game and have been giving Rascoe plenty of time to find open receivers in the passing game.

Center Jim Reisdorf, guards John Dubuc and Nick Moore and tackles Brandon Fox and Ben Saunders have been solid through the first four games for Plattsburgh.

Defensively, Plattsburgh shutout Glens Falls (2-2) and limited the Greenjackets to just over 100 yards of total offense. James Braid plucked an interception for Plattsburgh while Brandon St. John and Justin Lancaster pounced on Glens Falls’ fumbles. Linebacker Josh Nephew also registered a sack to lead the winners.

“We have improved every week and we are on the right track which is great to see,” said Aguglia. Plattsburgh Travels to Schenectady next week to face the Tri-City Spartans (1-3) on Saturday, Aug. 4. In other EFL action, the Utica Yard Dogs defeated the Hudson Valley Mountaineers 28-14 in the battle of the unbeatens. Tri-City spanked the winless Seaway Valley Venom 77-0.