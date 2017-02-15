North Warren and Lake George girls advance, Cougars at top of league

× Expand Photo by Kim Ladd/Lifescapes Photography Warrensburg’s Zoe Morgan (left) and Lake George’s Lacey Cormie vie for ball control during the game Jan. 27 between the two schools. Morgan and Cormie will be key players in the upcoming Adirondack League championship playoffs in which North Warren is seeded first overall, Warrensburg second and Lake George, third.

LAKE GEORGE — The girls basketball teams of Lake George, North Warren and Warrensburg high schools continued their winning ways recently, as each gained key victories against Adirondack League rivals.

With the league championship playoffs approaching, all three were atop their respective league divisions, based on school size.

North Warren secured not only the No. 1 spot in Division III but captured the top seed in the league playoffs. They achieved this status after defeating Hartford Feb. 3 by a score of 56-45, beating Hadley-Luzerne 59-20 on Feb. 6, and defeating Fort Ann 44-39 on Feb. 10.

The achievement in earning the top position is remarkable, considering their enrollment is far smaller than other schools in the league.

On Feb. 13, the Cougars added an exclamation point to their 2016-17 regular-season campaign by defeating Fort Edward by a score of 59-29. As of Tuesday, the Cougars were 13-1 in the league, and 16-2 overall.

Warrensburg, after its 54-40 win over Argyle Feb. 3, secured a Division II league title with their 10-2 record.

The Burghers followed up this key victory with another on Feb. 10, as they defeated Salem 49-43 after trailing 18-26 at halftime. With this latest win, Warrensburg was 12-2 in the league and 16-2 overall as of Tuesday — and seeded second in the league with the playoffs approaching.

Against Salem, Megan Hughes was top scorer with 19 points, followed by Hope Boland with 13.

Division I Lake George, also 12-2 in the league, attained third place after defeating Corinth 59-26 two weeks ago. Warrensburg has the seeding advantage, as the Burghers defeated the Warriors Jan. 27 in a tough battle.

With North Warren, Warrensburg and Lake George seeded #1, #2 and #3 respectively, the lineup for league playoff games solidified last week. The semifinal league championship games are to be held at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 15 at Glens Falls High School, and the finals at 6 p.m. Friday Feb. 17 also at Glens Falls.

The semifinals will feature North Warren competing against wild card Argyle, and Lake George facing Warrensburg — in a rematch of their recent back-and-forth thriller.

The Hartford-Lake George game Feb. 3 provided a milestone for one of the Warriors’ talented athletes.

All-Star basketball forward Graceann Bennett, only a sophomore, scored her 1,000th career point early in the second quarter. Bennett was the high scorer in the game with 28 points. She also tallied a game-high 17 rebounds along with three assists.

Contributing to the Warriors’ score were Nikki Hladik with 6 points and 6 rebounds, Alauna Wright with 3 points and 9 rebounds, Skylar Healy with 2, plus Rachel Layton and Rachel Shambo with 1 each.

The team started their offensive onslaught with a 17-2 first quarter, building their lead through the game.

As of Feb. 6, Bennett had scored 1011 career points and was averaging 25.6 points and 14.6 rebounds per game this year. Lacey Cormie followed with 18 points, including 3 three-point shots. Cormie is the top three-point shooter in school history, a title she gained in mid-January in a game against Granville. Cormie is averaging 13.4 points per game.

In North Warren’s game against Hadley-Luzerne, the Cougars lead the entire night, propelled by Madasyn Bush’s 30 points. Hannah Kenney added 8 points, followed by Alyssa Kramar’s 7 points and Jackie Urtz’s 6. Also scoring was Sydney Gagnon with 4 points.

On Feb. 10, Lake George made a forceful statement about their competitive nature, defeating league rival Granville by a score of 78-30. In this showdown, Bennett scored 23 points, followed by Lacey Cormie’s 20 and Rachel Shambo’s 12.

Feb. 3 against Hartford, North Warren prevailed without star player Madasyn Bush who was out due to illness — and in her absence, Gagnon and Kenney collaborated as high scorers to defeat Hartford 56-45.

The Cougars scored furiously in the first quarter, achieving a 20-11 advantage. Then Hartford rallied, narrowing the tilt to 28-25 by halftime. In the third stanza, North Warren added 10 points to Hartford’s 9. But the Cougars regained their mojo in the final quarter, sealing the victory with 18 points to Hartford’s 11.

Over the game, Gagnon scored 19 points, while Kenney tallied 18. Following were Jackie Urtz with 8 points and Alyssa Dewar with 5 points, and Alyssa Kramar with 4. Sarah Stewart grabbed 9 rebounds.

Against Fort Ann on Feb. 10, Alyssa Dewar stepped up as high scorer with 13 points, followed by Madasyn Bush with 11, and all other players contributing. The game demonstrated that the Cougars’ outstanding depth on offense is a considerable challenge for their opponents.

Gagnon said her team’s family-like bond inspires them to step up their play while Bush was absent.

“We all came into the game ready to play,” she said, noting that their chemistry is a key element of their success so far this year.

Bush mused about the upcoming playoffs.

“The last several practices have been filled with hard work and sweat,” she said. “And we’ll have to continue to work hard for the goals that we have ahead of us.”

Gagnon echoed the point.

“Coach Hogan has always has said the same thing no matter the game, ‘play your hardest and have fun doing it” — and that’s what we’re gonna do!”