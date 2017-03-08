North Warren girls win first title in 37 years

× The North Warren Girls basketball team strikes a joyous pose soon after their 48-43 comeback win to capture the 2017 Section II Class D championship title. Photo by Thom Randall

TROY — The North Warren girls basketball players accomplished a feat March 4 that hasn’t been achieved since their parents were in high school — their team won the Section II Class D Championship.

The Cougars beat Argyle 48-43 in a dramatic comeback victory that kept their hundreds of fans in suspense — they clawed their way back from a five point deficit to secure the win.

The championship was North Warren’s first Section II title since 1980. Accomplishing it were the athletes on the 2013-14 junior varsity Cougar squad that went undefeated and smashed school records.

The game, played in the gymnasium of Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, was close through the first half, but Argyle pulled ahead late in the third quarter with hot shooting and forcing turnovers. Also, the Scots’ defense was tough, containing Madasyn Bush, the Cougars’ top scorer to 14 points — 10 points under her average this season.

The Scots maintained a lead of 2 to 5 points ahead of the Cougars during much of the last quarter, until North Warren players intensified their defense, shutting down the Scots while drawing fouls. Apparently, their turnaround was partially sparked by wise advice voiced during a timeout called by coach P.J. Hogan.

“Coach Hogan told us we had to pick up our defense and we knew that if we did and moved the ball down the court, we’d be good,” Bush said after the game. “We knew when we got down that we had to play our hearts out, and that’s what we did.”

During the last several minutes, Bush was in foul trouble along with her teammates Hannah Kenney and Sydney Gagnon. Having accumulated four fouls, Bush was sidelined on defense plays but sent into the game on offense. After the game, Bush said that she and coach P.J. Hogan predicted that Argyle players would initiate physical contact to draw fouls in order to end her role in the championship contest.

Members of the North Warren varsity girl's basketball team receive the Section II/Class D championship trophy. Photo by Thom Randall

“We knew that Argyle would try to drive inside and try to get me out of the game — So I only played offense so I could get to the boards and put the ball back up to score,” she said after the game.

Bush ended up drawing fouls; and in the final minutes, she was remarkably accurate at the arc. With 1:21 on the clock, Bush sank two foul shots to give the Cougars a one-point lead, and senior guard Hannah Kenney — playing under pressure after sitting out most of the third quarter with four fouls — scored a key three-pointer at 1:07 that gave the Cougars a crucial margin.

Rattled by their opponents’ sudden comeback, Argyle committed several turnovers, while Bush’s drives to the goal continued to draw fouls, most of which she converted with deadeye free throws.

Bush appeared calm and composed at the foul line as she scored the foul shots. Later, she explained what was going through her mind.

“After I missed two, I told myself, ‘I really gotta get into this,’ because I knew at the end these shots would really count,” she recalled. Her team ended up outscoring Argyle 18-11 in the final quarter to win the title.

When the cheers of the North Warren fans subsided after the game’s conclusion, Hogan offered his thoughts.

“The girls weren’t shooting great, but they played defense hard — and they made the plays and the shots down the stretch when we needed them,” Hogan said. “Madasyn made her foul shots, and Hannah Kenney hit the big three that put us up four points. Our players have worked hard and done a great job all season — they put a lot of time into their game, and it shows.”

Kenney said that she knew years ago, when she and her present teammates were undefeated as a junior varsity team, that they’d have similar success on varsity.

“I knew then we’d do something great,” she said.

Christine Remington Jay of Brant Lake stepped out of the crowd with tears in her eyes. She was a forward on the 1980 team that won the school’s last Section II title. She’s now a teaching assistant at the school.

“This game made me so nervous I was about ready to throw up,” she said, adding that the 2017’s team’s Sectional run has ignited school spirit. “This is so awesome for our school — it has been such a boost to morale.”

Bush looked at the North Warren fans, and said she was thankful for the support from hundreds of Cougar fans in the stands.

“As our the season went on we saw spectators we’d never seen before,” she said. “Our whole community has come together to support us.”

The Cougars will be returning to Hudson Valley Community College at 11 a.m. Saturday May 11 to compete against Section VII champion Moriah. If North Warren wins this regional final, they’ll have a berth in the state championship tournament.

Sydney Gagnon — named to the All-Tournament team and high scorer for the game with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, said it was a long road to get to the Sectional championship.

“We worked out butts off to get here,” she said.

Madasyn Bush, named tourney MVP, followed with 14 points, plus 13 rebounds and 4 assists. Hannah Kenney ended up with 7 points, and Alyssa Kramar tallied 5, followed by Sarah Stewart with 3. Alyssa Dewar scored 2 points, while bringing down 10 rebounds and providing 3 assists.

Eve Carmody and Sam Humiston each had 10 points to lead Argyle’s balanced scoring effort.