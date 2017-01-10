Northern Adirondack Lady Bobcats working to get back to Troy

× Northern Adirondack’s Paige Chilton drives past a pair of Peru defenders in an CVAC inter-divisional game last week. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PERU — It took two overtime periods, but the Northern Adirondack varsity girls basketball team was able to score a big win over Peru Jan. 5.

For the Lady Bobcats, the win is one of several steps the team is looking to take as they seek a return to the NYSPHSAA State Championship rounds at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy for a third straight year.

“We’ve had ups and downs,” said head coach Chris Brooks on the start of the season. “Sometimes we come out ready to go and some days it takes us a quarter to get through.”

Record wise, the Bobcats have had more ups, coming into the second week of 2017 with a 6-2 record and an unblemished mark in CVAC play, pulling ahead of AuSable Valley, Ticonderoga and Moriah in Division II.

Brooks said a lot of the work in the early season has been getting into a rhythm as the team seeks to defend its Class C sectional title without MVP and all star Taylor Durnin, who now plays for Plattsburgh State.

“Early season is always a work in progress and you hope to get everything together as you go along through the year,” Brooks said. “The one thing we have had to work on without Taylor is leadership a little bit. I thought it was going to be scoring but this team has been able to score the ball well.”

Brooks said Durnin was also a key player on the defensive end of the court, but it has been a team effort to bring the Bobcats together and back on track in Class C.

“All in all, I am actually impressed with how this team has adjusted,” he said. “The girls have done a great job spreading the ball around. It is tough when you have a player who has been in the program for five years and has been the leader on the team but so far, I have been really impressed.”

“Julianna (Gardner) has been really big for us,” Brooks added. “Paige (Chilton), Emily (Peryea) — the whole starting five has really taken ownership over this team and that helps out. We don’t want to rely on one person. Even the younger kids have started to take on a level of leadership.”

In the game against the Indians Jan. 6, it was Chilton and Gardner who led the squad offensively, with Chilton leading all scorers with 21 points and Gardner adding 19. Avery Lambert added 7 points, with Peryea scoring 6, Danya Burl 2, Grace Thume 2 and Kira LaBarge 2.

Lauren Lawliss led the Indians with 12 points, while Mackenzie Carpenter and Ally Post scored 11 points each. Kiersten McCarthy added 7 points, with Sam Spear scoring 5, Kaylee Padron 4, Emily Lombard 3 and Mairead Lawliss 2.

As the team has progressed through the first half of the season, they have been able to spread the floor and find the open player with sharp passing.

“Ball movement and working as a team have come along greatly,” Brooks said. “At the beginning it seemed everyone was trying to do too much and trying to find their role on the team. They wanted to decide where they were going to be on the team and now we have kind of found those roles.”

Brooks said two key areas the team will continue to work to improve will be on the defensive end of the court as well as coming together to play at a proper pace.

“Sometimes we get to a point where we need to slow down the game,” Brooks said. “We need to be patient. When we start to have adversity, try to slow the game down and go from there.”

For the Bobcats, every postseason game will be a battle, as NAC will have a road to the Class C sectional finals which will pit them against two of the three teams that make up Class C in AuSable Valley, Ticonderoga and Seton Catholic.

“Every team has a chance this year,” Brooks said. “Class C is a place where all four teams have a chance. There’s no gimmie team. It’s going to come down to the team that gels and the team that has the hot night. We need to gel as a team and have all five players working together if we want to get back to where we have been.”

Photos from this game, covered by photographer Jill Lobdell, can be found at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Jill Lobdell contributed to this story.