Northern Adirondack returns to regional final

PLATTSBURGH — A 4-2 run here, a 5-1 run there, it all adds up.

In the case of the Northern Adirondack girl’s basketball team, it added up to another trip to Hudson Valley Community College and the Class C regional finals as they scored a 46-36 victory over Section X’s Madrid Waddington in a game where the Bobcats led by as many as 19 March 8.

For the second straight game at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse, Emily Peryea had the hot hand, connecting on four three pointers in the first half and finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

“It felt good early. They were giving me some room, so I kept shooting,” Peryea said. “This run has been amazing.”

“This court has been very good for Emily over the past few games,” head coach Scott Brooks said.

While Peryea controlled the first half as the Bobcats held a 16-9 lead after one quarter and a 27-15 lead at halftime, center Paige Chilton brought the team across the line, scoring 12 of her 18 points in the second half and grabbing 7 rebounds.

“When they are open, they always score,” Avery Lambert said about the two scorers who helped her to a six assist night. “They work hard every day in practice and it comes naturally in the game.”

“If they were going to mark me, the inside was going to be open and Paige did an excellent job creating space and getting her points,” said Peryea.

“I wanted to make sure I did the little things right and got position,” said Peryea, who was held scoreless by Seton Catholic in the Section VII title game last Friday. “Anyone can score on this team, it just happened I was the open one in the second half.”

“We are just trying to find the open girl in our offense and Emily was that in the first half,” Brooks said. “Once they started to focus on her there was a mismatch on Paige and we went there. We focus on ball movement and being unselfish with the ball.”

Julianna Gardner finished the game with 7 points and 5 rebounds.

“We played really well,” she said. “We had watched a lot of tape and the lineup and we felt really confident going into it. Coach made sure we were all ready to rebound. We all try to do that a lot.”

Danya Burl completed a strong all-around night for the Bobcats starting five, scoring 2 points while adding five steals, 3 assists and three steals.

“We pulled together and stayed together,” Burl said. “We picked each other up and pushed through.”

“Our two guards, Danya and Avery, bust their tales the whole game and if you are here watching it, you know they are major parts of the team,” Brooks said.

Along with running the half court sets, Lambert also helped control the offense to break down Madrid Waddington’s 2-2-1 full court press.

“We would get down when we don’t play patient,” Lambert said. “When we started to be patient, we were able to break the press and attack the middle.”

“You need a girl who does not get frantic and will not throw the ball away,” Brooks said of his point guard. “We had problems at the beginning of the year and we went into practice and really work on it. These girls always seem to execute.”

With the win, the Bobcats will now face Mekeel Academy of Section II Saturday, March 11, tip time of 11 a.m. at Hudson Valley Community College, where the Bobcats have played in the final four the last two seasons.

“As long as we go into these two practices and work as hard as we have been, we will be fine,” Gardner said. “I have a lot of confidence in my team.”