Northern Soccer League names all stars

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Johnsburg’s Khaleah Cleveland was named the MVP of Division III in the Northern Soccer League for the 2017 fall season.

NORTH CREEK | Local athletes have been named as all stars for the fall 2017 in Division III of the Northern Soccer League.

BOYS

Nathan Kinblom and Seamus Tomb earned first team honors for Johnsburg, while Caleb Buck, Jason Roblee and Casey Tomb were names to the second team. For Minerva/Newcomb, Kaleb Davie earned a first team spot, while Ethan Armstrong was named to the second team, while the Mountaineers as a team earned the division’s sportsmanship award.

Koki Goda was named to the first team for Indian Lake/Long Lake.

GIRLS

Division III champion Johnsburg had four players named to the first team, including Most Valuable Player Khaleah Cleveland.

“Khaleah was the core to our team who could play any spot she was put in,” coach Andrew Snide said. “She played left wing and center midfield most of the year. She ended the season with 21 goals and 8 assists. On the field, she is aggressive with every 50-50 ball and her footwork allows for her to open up space.”

She was joined by seniors Megan Bacon and Taylor Dwyer, who were the last two remaining players from the original Lady Jaguars soccer team.

“Megan’s speed on the wing allowed for her to get down the line past the defense and open up shots and crosses,” said Snide, who was honored with the coach of the year award. “Taylor’s communication and leadership on the field helped lead our team to many wins,” Snide said. “She always fought through injuries and her fatigue to give everything she had, every game.”

Joining them on the first team was Ryan Riedinger.

“Her knowledge and anticipation on when to defend allowed for us to depend on her for any offensive attack,” said Snide.

Maria Black was named to the first team from Indian Lake/Long Lake, with Lillian Dechene named to the second team.

Maria has been on the team since she was in eighth grade and every year has made major improvements with her own ability and to the team,” said coach Emily Stephan. “She was our team’s speaking captain and was a great leader on and off the field. She mostly played center forward or center halfback but was versatile and played well in any position.”

Alyssa Comeau was named to the second team from Minerva/Newcomb.