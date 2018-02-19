Not too early to think Spartan baseball

× Expand Photo courtesy of Castleton University Castleton sophomore Davis Mikell and junior Charles Stapleford both return to the front end of the rotation after pitching in several crucial games last season.

CASTLETON | There may be snow on the ground but Castleton University is looking for the upcoming, all too short, baseball season.

Now just over nine months since reeling in its fourth consecutive league title, the Castleton baseball team is in full swing with similar goals to remain a North Atlantic Conference powerhouse and national contender in 2018.

Castleton baseball is coming off a season in which it tied the program record for the most wins in a single season with 34, posted the highest winning percentage of any season with at least 25 games played (.773), and won the NAC regular season and tournament title for the fourth straight year.

Despite a long list of accolades in 2017, 18th-year head coach Ted Shipley has his squad focused on the future. “We did have a good team last year and it was a lot of fun,” said the seven-time NAC Coach of the Year. “But 2017 is behind us now and we are looking forward to the challenges in front of us this year. If we continue to work hard and push each other, we will be a pretty good team. Our goals remain the same.”

Castleton returns 23 members from last year’s squad that finished 34-10 overall and 21-3 in conference play.

Sophomore Davis Mikell and junior Charles Stapleford both return to the front end of the rotation after pitching in several crucial games last season. Mikell, coming off NAC Rookie of the Year and Second Team All-Region honors, posted a 1.64 ERA with 73 strikeouts and went 6-2 with three complete games in 55.0 innings.

Stapleford will look to build off another strong season. The 2016 NAC Rookie of the Year made five starts on the mound last season and went 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30.0 innings of work.

Aaron Smith – one of the four Spartan seniors – could see time in the starting rotation after being a bullpen centerpiece throughout his career. The left-hander made nine appearances last season and went 1-0 with a 1.84 ERA in 14.2 innings. Scott Michaels looks to be a staple out of the bullpen once again after nailing six saves with a 3.38 ERA in 13.1 innings last year. Joe Gratton and Cameron Goulet could see more action on the hill this season, while newcomers Joshua Scoskie and Max Olmsted look to bolster the strong pitching staff.