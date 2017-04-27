NYS Summer Classic Tournament scheduled throughout state

This summer anglers all across the state will be competing for their share of cash and prizes in the first annual NYS Summer Classic Fishing Tournament with a grand prize that could reach $250,000. This 10-week long statewide event starts on June 17 (the opening of bass season) and runs through Aug. 31.

Anglers can fish any NY State waterway while targeting the 10 divisional species (pike, lake trout, walleye, carp, catfish, pickerel, crappie, yellow perch, bass, and panfish) and two additional cash awards for the overall largest rock bass ($500) and overall largest bowfin ($250).

The divisions will start by paying out the top three for each species and increase up to the top 25 as more anglers join the event.

The youth division event will award the top three in each division with trophies, U.S. savings bonds, and product awards, while the main event will pay out all cash plus tackle awards for the top three in each division category. As more anglers get involved and the event grows, so do the cash and prize awards with kayaks, 4-wheelers, Toyota Tundra’s, or Starcraft boats given away weekly.

Registration for the event is $25/angler for the main event (with an optional lunker pool for an additional $10) and $5/youth angler (16 years of age and younger). Created in the wake of the successful Winter Classic event held this past winter (January & February), the Summer Classic is expected to draw over 3,000 competing anglers, which would yield a $20,000 grand prize (awarded by random draw from the 10 first place anglers at the awards ceremony held at Captain Jack’s on Sodus Bay Sept. 2). There are more than 55 weigh-in locations across the state to bring fish in to, with most also accepting registrations. Registration by credit card is also available online off of the tournament website at: NYSsummerclassic.com.

Live online leaderboards will keep everyone up to date on the leading fish for both the main event and youth event, as well as who is leading for the weekly awards.

Follow the event on Facebook for the latest tournament information, pictures, and updates.

Contact Tournament Director Tim Thomas at (585) 330-0494 or info@fksportfishing.com with any questions or inquiries.