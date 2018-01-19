NYSEF Notes

× Expand Photo provided/NYSEF Emma Reynolds and Rowen Norfolk celebrate their wins at the Hovey Memorial Races on Whiteface Mountain Jan. 7.

LOCALS COMPETE AT WHITEFACE

LAKE PLACID | The New York Ski Educational Foundation (NYSEF) had a busy Sunday, Jan. 7, of U10, U12 and U14 race for the Hovey Memorial Race several local NYSEF athletes started 2018 on the podium.

Local athletes from Lake Placid and Saranac Lake were among the top competitors: LilyAnn Fisher (3rd U12 girls); Sonja Toishi (2nd U14 girls); Paul Fogerty (1st U12 boys); Wyatt Wardlaw (2nd U12 boys); Lincoln Norfolk (3rd U12 boys); Rowen Norfolk (1st U14 boys).

The top (first place) girls and boys get their name on the Hovey Memorial plaque located in the lodge at Whiteface Mountain.

Additionally, both Rowen Norfolk and Emma Reynolds have been a part of NYSEF’s Winter Term Program.

The Winter Term program allows aspiring junior athletes the opportunity to access top-tier training and coaching opportunities, while continuing remotely in their school’s curricula through one-on-one tutoring support.

Other athletes who are participating in NYSEF’s Winter Term are Sonja Toishi and Joseph Galprin.

JR. NATIONAL QUALIFIER SET

NYSEF will be hosting the Harry Eldridge Junior National Qualifier Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 20– 21. Junior Nationals will be in Solider Hollow, Utah beginning March 3.