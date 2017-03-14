NYSEF skiers fare well at state event

× Expand Photo provided Members of the NYSEF U-14 Whiteface Alpine Ski Team.

GLENS FALLS — The NYSEF U14 ladies dominated the top rankings for the Women at the NYSSRA State Championships at West Mountain claiming 8 of the top 10 spots for both GS and SG, and 9 of 10 for SL. First-year U14 NYSEF Whiteface athletes, Rowen Norfolk, Sonja Toishi and Emma Reynolds, in the top three overall in the State, men’s and women’s respectively.

The NYSEF athletes qualifying for the Eastern Championship in Sunday River, Maine, March 16-19, include:

Women:

1. Norah Dempsey (NYSEF Winter Term - Saratoga Springs, NY)

2. Sonja Toishi (NYSEF Winter Term - Lake Placid, NY)

3. Emma Reynolds (NYSEF Whiteface – Sudbury, MA )

4. Audrey Higgins-lopez (NYSEF Winter Term – Ithaca, NY)

5. Jaden Klebba (NYSEF Winter Term – Jay, NY)

6. Madison Kostoss (NYSEF Whiteface – Lake Placid, NY)

7. Gabrielle Cote (NYSEF/ Northwood – Plattsburg, NY)

8. Ava Day (NYSEF Winter Term – Lake Placid, NY)

9. Claire Felton (NYSEF Gore – Ballston Spa, NY)

11. Avery Waters (NYSEF Gore – Middlegrove, NY)

13. Katarina Ivkovic (NYSEF Whiteface – New York, NY)

15. Amanda Quiles (NYSEF Gore – Mahwah, NY)

Men:

1. Ben DeGirolamo (TOGG/NYSEF Winter Term – Manlius, NY)

2. Rowen Norfolk (NYSEF Whiteface – Lake Placid, NY)

5. Zach Zientko (NYSEF Winter Term – Jay, NY)

7. Braedon Phillips (NYSEF Gore – Wayne, NJ)

12. Cole Paton (NYSEF Gore – Clifton Park, NY)

13. John Graney (NYSEF Gore – Latham, NY)