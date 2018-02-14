NYSEF skiers top Gore podium

× Expand Photo provided/NYSEF Rowan Norfolk of Lake Placid skis his way to a first place finish at Gore Mountain recently.

NORTH CREEK | While most families and athletes were busy with Empire State Games in and around Lake Placid over the weekend for Feb. 2-4, 14 alpine skiers trained and raced at Gore Mountain in North Creek.

The New York Ski Education Foundation athletes competed in the Exclesior Cup East Giant Slalom, with a pair of Lake Placid athletes topping the podium in Rowen Norfolk in the men’s division (1:05.21) and Sonjia Toishi in the women’s (1:05.53).

In the women’s division, Lake Placid’s Kate Broderick finished seventh, while Mckenna Fromm, also of Lake Placid, placed eighth.