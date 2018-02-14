NYSPHSAA moves impact local teams

× Expand Photo by JIll Lobdell Due to a change in the accounting of BEDS numbers, Moriah Central School will move from Class D to Class C in boy’s and girl’s soccer, boy’s and girl’s basketball, baseball and softball starting next fall. The Vikings boy’s basketball team is currently seeking their fifth Class D Final Four and second straight state title, while the Lady VIkings are seeking their second straight trip to the Class D Final Four.

LATHAM | If the Moriah Vikings capture another state championship this year, they will not be able to defend it — at least not at the Class D level.

According to new numbers released and approved by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Executive Committee, the BEDS numbers regarding school classifications will be lowered for Class D, bumping Moriah up to a Class C school.

Lake Placid would also be moved entirely into Class C. This season, the Lake Placid girl’s soccer boy’s and girl’s basketball, and baseball teams played as a Class D. The Boy’s soccer team claimed their fifth straight Section VII/Class C title, while the combined Lake Placid/Keene softball team played up as a Class C.

Moriah football would remain as a Class D program, keeping the Class D rivalry between with Vikings and Ticonderoga alive.

Starting with fall sports, Class D in boy’s and girl’s soccer, boy’s and girl’s basketball, baseball and softball will be defined as a school with BEDS numbers at 149 or below.

Meanwhile, Class C schools would be made up of schools between 150 and 269 students grades 9-12; Class B 270-499; Class A 500-964; and Class AA 965 and up.

Statewide, the numbers would lead to 162 Class D schools, 171 Class C, 169 Class B, 169 Class A and 107 Class AA.

The proposal was presented to the committee by Section X.

BASEBALL MERCY

In a change from tradition baseball, the Executive Committee also approved a mercy rule in baseball, based on section and league approval.

Under the rule, a game will be ended if there is a run differential of 10 runs or more after five innings (or bottom of fourth if home team is leading). The rule is set for two years as an experiment and will start this baseball season.

Westport coach Don Markwica said his mind had changed about a mercy rule in baseball because of last year’s pitch county implementation.

“We had a game where we were down 11 runs and came back to win,” Markwica said. “But, with the new pitch count rule, you have to be so careful with your pitchers it may be good not to run them out there in a blowout.”