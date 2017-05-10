NYSPHSAA to vote on new merger guidelines

× Rylee Preston runs through a pair of defenders for the Saranac Lake lacrosse team, which also has players from Lake Placid High School on the roster. The state is looking into changing the way a merger is classified through changing the graduated scale of BEDS numbers. Photo by Jill Lobdell

TROY — The potential of new guidelines when it comes to merged high school sports teams would have little impact in Section VII, according to new guidelines to be voted upon.

Last week, The New York State Public High School Athletic Associations’ (NYSPHSAA) Executive Board held discussion on the issue of merged sports teams, but did not put any formal policy into place.

Instead, work continues on a plan which would change how BEDS numbers (number of students living in a district) would be calculated when two or more schools come together to form a merged program.

“The plan is for a vote at the July Central Committee meeting on the issue,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said. “The main proposal will focus the graded scale when it comes to schools looking to merge.”

This discussion has moved toward the center of the stage for two reasons: the issue of the creation of a “super-team” among two or more schools along with the increasing frequency of merged teams advancing deep into regional and state playoffs.

“This proposal would reduce the likelihood of having a super team,” Zayas said. “There have been concerns that it has been too easy to merge programs. This should be a harder process. You still take whatever the percentages are to go with the numbers, but they will be higher.”

Currently, a merger between schools takes into account 50 percent of Class AA school BEDS numbers, 40 percent for Class schools, 30 percent for Class B and Class C and 20 percent for Class D.

Under the new rules, Class AA, A and B schools would be accounted for 100-percent of their BEDS numbers, while Class C schools would be counted for 40 percent and Class D schools 30 percent.

“Right now, you could have a Class A school and Class A school join together and still be a Class A school,” Zayas said. “You could have a Class A school combine with three Class D schools and have the best players from four different school districts on the same team. That is not what a merger is intended for.”

The new percentages would be for mergers of three schools or less. Any merger of four or more teams would require a 100 percent census of all schools participating.

Locally, Section VII voiced approval for the measure, which appears to not change much when it comes to the merged teams within the section.

Minerva/Newcomb, Indian Lake/Long Lake, Bolton/Schroon Lake and Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport would continue to be Class D schools according to BEDS numbers. Also, mergers such as the Willsboro/AuSable Valley and Chazy/Plattsburgh High track and field teams would not change, where a handful of students join another schools program because they do not offer the sports at one of the schools.

“Whether you have one student or 20 students, anytime you have schools joining together on a program, that is a merge,” Zayas said.

The only program which could see a change in its classification is the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Keene/Westport/Moriah cross country team, who currently competes as a Class D program but would have to run under their combined BEDS numbers at 100 percent under the new proposal. In track, all schools in Section VII run at the Division II level.

Only one Section VII merged team has seen deep state playoff run, with the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport boy’s soccer team advancing to the state championship game in 2015., a year that saw three merged teams place in the top two in state team competitions.

The Griffins, Emus and Indian Lake/Long Lake girl’s basketball programs are the only three merged teams to win Section VII titles.