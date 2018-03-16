Olympians to return with fanfare

× Expand Photo provided Chris Mazdzer will lead a field of Olympians from multiple games in the Saranac Lake Olympic celebration parade Wednesday, March 21, starting at the Hotel Saranac and concluding with a meet-and-greet at the Harrietstown town hall.

SARANAC LAKE | A number of the Team USA athletes from the 2018 Olympic games in Pyeongchang will be welcomed home as athletic heroes Wednesday, March 21 with a parade and tribute ceremony.

Chris Mazdzer, silver medalist in the men’s luge, will lead a contingent of current and former athletes as part of the celebration.

“We will have several members of the team that went to Pyeongchang as well several past Olympians from the area, so it is not just a celebration of the 2018 games but a celebration of the rich tradition of the Olympic games in our region,” said Jon Lundin of ORDA. “We have a number of local civic organizations and groups participating in the parade, along with a lot of youth.”

The parade will start at the Hotel Saranac at 5:30 p.m. and finish at the Harrietstown town hall where there will be a ceremonial cauldron lighting.

Following the parade, the public is welcome to join with the Olympians in the town hall for a recognition ceremony and meet and great with a chance to get photographs and autographs with the athletes.

Other Olympians confirmed to be participating along with Mazdzer include Clare Egan, Tommy Biesemeyer, Andrew Weibrecht, Lowell Bailey, Tim Burke, Nick Cunningham and Jamie Greubel Poser.