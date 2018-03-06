Olympic Center to host college hockey, fantasy camp

× Expand Photo provided The ECAC hockey championships kick off a month of puck action on the ice of the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID | March is championship month in college sports, and two of the biggest tournaments of the postseason will take place on the ice of the Herb Brooks arena at the Olympic Center.

There will also be the chance for those who want to relive the glory days of hockey and step out on the ice themselves to do so, as this years’ Miracle Fantasy Camp will also take place.

ECAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

For the fifth year, the top Division I college hockey teams on the east coast will make their way to Lake Placid for the annual East Coast Athletic Conference tournament, being held March 16-17.

The top four teams in the conference will square off in semifinal and championship games. Currently, Cornell University is the top seed, followed by Union, Clarkson and Harvard (the defending Whiteface Cup winner), with Dartmouth and Colgate tied for fifth.

Since the championships moved to Lake Placid, the ECAC has advanced the team which won the national title once, with Union winning the title in 2014.

The two semifinal games are slated for Friday, March 16, at 4 and 7:30 p.m., while the Saturday, March 17, championship matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION III FINAL FOUR

While local favorite Plattsburgh State will not be in attendance, top teams from Division III of the NCAA will take to the Herb Brooks Arena ice the following weekend to determine the Division III champion.

Currently, Adrian is the top team in the nation and faced No. 2 St. Norbert in the opening round of the 16-team tournament.

Those teams are followed in the rankings by Wisconsin-Stevens Point, University of New England, SUNY Geneseo, Hobart and Norwich University.

The semifinal games, on March 23, begin at 4 and 7:30 p.m., while the championship contest, the following night, gets underway at 7 p.m.

Ticket and event information for each of these events can be found by visiting whiteface.com/activities-events/events.

MIRACLE CAMP

Fifty-six campers join several players from the famed 1980 U.S. Olympic gold medal winning hockey team during the fourth annual Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp March 25-26, the exact arena where the U.S. squad upset the favored Soviet Union 4-3 in what is known worldwide as the “Miracle on Ice.”