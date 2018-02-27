Olympics come to hills of Mineville

× Students at the Mineville campus of Champlain Valley Educational Services were able to compete in their own version of the Olympics over the past week, complete with events like curling and biathlon hockey. Photo by Jill Lobdell

MINEVILLE | Athletes from six “countries” made their way to the hills of Mineville last week for their Olympic games at Champlain Valley Educational Services.

“Students from six classes were divided into six countries and competed daily in biathlon, luge, hockey, curling and bowling events,” said Grace Stay, principal at CVES Mineville. “The PBIS committee sponsored the event, with Counselor Grace Fox and Teacher Amanda Gebhart leading the charge.”

Stay said after the days of competition, the students came together for a closing ceremony on Thursday celebrated the teams’ competitive spirit and good sportsmanship.

Students at the Mineville campus of CVES come from Elizabethtown-Lewis, Crown Point, Ticonderoga, Keene, Westport and Moriah Central Schools.