Once greatest foe, Sherman returns to Chazy as coach

Chazy boy’s head coach Clay Sherman works on the sidelines against Westport last week. While Sherman is now a member of the Eagles program, he was previously known as one of the most lethal goal scorers to ever play against the eight-time state champion soccer program.
CHAZY | In 2011, the Chazy varsity boy’s soccer program lost their first home game on George Brendler Field to a Willsboro team led by Willsboro all-state striker Clay Sherman.
Sherman scored five goals on the Eagles that season, making him public enemy number one for Eagles’ fans and coaches.
Fast forward six-plus years later, and the Eagles and Sherman have crossed paths again, this time with Sherman leading the Chazy boy’s basketball team to the top half of the division standings this season.
“I was excited,” said Sherman about being approached to coach. “I knew the athletic program in Chazy was one of the best in the area. I knew the kids at Chazy are extremely coachable and I wanted that chance to help make a difference in the program.”
Athletic Director Brian Norcross said he reached out to Sherman after speaking with Willsboro Athletic Director Michael Douglas.
“I knew he wanted to get into coaching so it was a good opportunity for someone who wanted to be a coach,” Norcross said. “I was very pleased Clay wanted to take on the role as head coach for Chazy.”
Still, the past had to be brought up at some point.
“Clay is legendary for being the man who handed us our first loss ever at George Brendler Field in MVAC or Class D,” Norcross said. “It was strange having him come back and coaching us but it has been good.”
“We reminisce a little bit about the good times on my behalf,” Sherman said with a smile. “It’s nice to reflect with them and see how things have changed and where they are today.”
Mr. Norcross talked to us about it before hand, how good coach was when he played soccer against us,” guard Alex Chapman said.
“We knew a little bit,” center Kyle Cahoon said. “He was the guy that was the main reason we had lost for the first time at Brendler Field. We then looked up and saw how amazing he was at Plattsburgh State.”
Norcross believes it was the knowledge of Sherman’s former glory that has helped him transition into the new role.
“He has brought a lot of energy and I think the kids have a lot of respect for him because of the athlete he was and they knew of him,” he said. “Just being young and driven, the energy he has brought in has been the biggest thing.”
“He takes practice very seriously and we work a lot on defense,” Chapman said. “It is definitely paying off.”
“He is a really good mentor and he teaches us a lot about mental toughness,” Cahoon added. “He keeps us in line and makes us a better player and keeps us together as a team.”
In turn, Sherman’s knowledge of the Chazy program and players also helped him with the adjustment.
“I knew I would have athletes,” he said. “I was not sure the system they were playing before and their basketball knowledge. That’s a passion of mine and I want to coach and I want to teach the game to these kids. If I have kids that are athletic and coachable, I knew we would have higher expectations as we go throughout the season.”
Sherman said the team has been able to go from a defense-first team to one learning more about the offensive aspects of the game, scoring wins against Westport, Elizabethtown-Lewis and Keene in the first half of the season.
“Earlier in the season our offense came from the transition game but now that we have our grip on defense we can focus more on our half court sets and the X’s and O’s,” he said.”
“It’s been a fun experience because we went from being the underdogs and now we are starting to move up the ladder and put other teams on notice that we are starting to play at a higher level,” Cahoon said.