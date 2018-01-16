Once greatest foe, Sherman returns to Chazy as coach

× Chazy boy’s head coach Clay Sherman works on the sidelines against Westport last week. While Sherman is now a member of the Eagles program, he was previously known as one of the most lethal goal scorers to ever play against the eight-time state champion soccer program. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CHAZY | In 2011, the Chazy varsity boy’s soccer program lost their first home game on George Brendler Field to a Willsboro team led by Willsboro all-state striker Clay Sherman.

Sherman scored five goals on the Eagles that season, making him public enemy number one for Eagles’ fans and coaches.

Fast forward six-plus years later, and the Eagles and Sherman have crossed paths again, this time with Sherman leading the Chazy boy’s basketball team to the top half of the division standings this season.

“I was excited,” said Sherman about being approached to coach. “I knew the athletic program in Chazy was one of the best in the area. I knew the kids at Chazy are extremely coachable and I wanted that chance to help make a difference in the program.”

Athletic Director Brian Norcross said he reached out to Sherman after speaking with Willsboro Athletic Director Michael Douglas.

“I knew he wanted to get into coaching so it was a good opportunity for someone who wanted to be a coach,” Norcross said. “I was very pleased Clay wanted to take on the role as head coach for Chazy.”

Still, the past had to be brought up at some point.

“Clay is legendary for being the man who handed us our first loss ever at George Brendler Field in MVAC or Class D,” Norcross said. “It was strange having him come back and coaching us but it has been good.”

“We reminisce a little bit about the good times on my behalf,” Sherman said with a smile. “It’s nice to reflect with them and see how things have changed and where they are today.”

Mr. Norcross talked to us about it before hand, how good coach was when he played soccer against us,” guard Alex Chapman said.

“We knew a little bit,” center Kyle Cahoon said. “He was the guy that was the main reason we had lost for the first time at Brendler Field. We then looked up and saw how amazing he was at Plattsburgh State.”

Norcross believes it was the knowledge of Sherman’s former glory that has helped him transition into the new role.