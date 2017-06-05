Orwell woman makes local racing history

× Expand Photo provided The largest ovation of at Devils Bowl Speedway last weekend came when Lacey Hanson climbed on top of her car to celebrate in victory lane. Cousin James Hanson finished second with a solid performance too.

WEST HAVEN — The Hanson family of Orwell were in for a big win at Devil's Bowl Speedway last weekend by making some important Vermont racing history.

The big crowd got its money’s worth at the action-packed event and saw King of Dirt Series Sportsman Modifieds and Lacey Hanson make history as the first woman in Vermont racing history to win a Sprint Car race.

Another Orwell resident, Tim LaDuc, put together an incredible comeback drive in the late stages. After being placed at the back of the pack for his involvement in a spin on lap 20, LaDuc recovered from 21st place in just 12 laps and make a charge for the win.

LaDuc will get credit for the win and the accompanying championship points among weekly NASCAR Whelen All-American Series competitors, followed by Hackel, Brown, Severance and Vince Quenneville Jr., who finished 13th overall.

Qualifying heat wins went to Duell, LaDuc, Tremont and Joey Scarborough, while Hackel and Severance won consolation races.

The Sprint Cars of New England tour was featured at the Memorial Day weekend event and Orwell cousins and local favorite’s Lacey and James Hanson drove the grandstand crowd into a full-fledged frenzy with a dominating performance in the 30-lap feature race.

James drove from 14th starting position to the lead early in the race, but Lacey moved past him soon after and buried the field to win by a landslide. In doing so, Lacey scored the second win of her Sprint Cars career and became the first woman to win a Sprint Car race in Vermont.

The largest ovation of the night came when Lacey climbed on top of her car to celebrate in victory lane. Cousin James finished second with a solid performance.

Winners of the Devil’s Bowl Speedway Downtown Car Show & Fan Festival on May 21 were announced at the start of the show. Orwell’s LaDuc took top honors in the fan voting for the Central Vermont Motorcycles Sportsman Modified division.