Oswego team claims Au Sable fast pitch crown

× Expand Photo provided Members of CPI, the championship team at the 55th annual Au Sable Forks Fastpitch Tournament.

AU SABLE FORKS — Cutro Professional Inspections from Oswego won the 55th annual Au Sable Forks Fastpitch Softball Tournament held July 7-9.

The victory marks the third time they have won the title, most recently, in 2015.

C.P.I. defeated the Quebec Juniors from St. Leonard D’aston Quebec early Sunday evening by a score of 6-1.

By winning first place, C.P.I. won an automatic bid into the I.S.C. 2018 World Tournament in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

They also received the Arthur J. Douglas Memorial Award, the Sharkey Patnode Memorial Trophy, and the Thomas O’Neill Memorial Perpetual Trophy along with the $2,000 top prize money awarded by the Peru Federal Credit Union, a new major sponsor.

For their second place finish, the Quebec Juniors received $1,000 dollars in prize money and the Vic Seguin Memorial Trophy.

The two third place finishers in the Round Robin Tournament were Brokers4Tickets from Ottawa, Canada, receiving the Mark Devins Memorial Award; and the Mountain Brook Lodge/ Durham Diamondbacks entry from Ontario, Canada, receiving the Bob Joyal Memorial Award.

The Barb and Jim Booth Memorial Award for the most hits in the tournament went to Alexandro Lemieux from the Quebec juniors with 15 hits on the weekend. The Jimmy and Bob Mousseau MVP Memorial Award went to Sam Roes from C.P.I.

The George Goyette Memorial Most Valuable Catcher Award went to Daniel Gauboot from the Quebec Juniors; the Joe “Black Cat” Zeno Memorial Award for the most RBI’s also went to Gauboot with 15 RBI’s; the Billy Mitchell Memorial Most Valuable Pitcher Award went to Jonas Mach from C.P.I., and the Coach Ned Hoey Memorial Award for the best defensive play of the Tournament went to Dusty Tooker from C.P.I.

The All-Tournament Team Awards went to Will Macavelia and Derrick Bulley from the Diamondbacks; Alexandrea Lemieux, Daniel Gauboot and Kirk Santala from the Quebec Juniors; Jonas Mach, Tom Darling and Sam Roes from C.P.I.; along with Dan Loney and Johnathan Roy from Brokers4Tickets.

Tournament officials have announced next year’s 56th annual Au Sable Forks Invitational Tournament will be held July 13-15.