Overtime and upsets mark Class B boy’s quarters

PERU — It was a night where the game between the fourth and fifth seed lived up to expectations, while the first upset of the Section VII basketball tournament took place in the boy’s playoffs Feb. 22.

In a pair of comeback wins, fourth seed Peru needed overtime to pull off a 53-49 win over the fifth seed Saranac Lake Red Storm, while the sixth seed Beekmantown Eagles used a 17-8 fourth quarter to upset the third seed Saranac, 63-54.

In Peru, the Red Storm jumped out to a 19-9 opening quarter before the Indians started their comeback, outscoring Saranac Lake 15-8 in the second and 11-5 in the fourth to tie the game at 47-47.

Tied at 45-45 in the final minute, Joe Viscardo hit a pullup jumper with 50 seconds left to give Saranac Lake the lead before Perry Marvin was able to convert on a post move on a pass from Tyler Robinson with 18 seconds remaining.

The play was the end of a set which started with Justin LaPorte getting the ball in the low post.

“The last couple minutes we wanted to push the tempo and put emphasis on getting the ball to me in the post and work from there,” LaPorte, who scored 24 points and had 11 rebounds, said. “I was able to kick it out and eventually we were able to get it to Perry who put us in overtime.”

Viscardo’s jumper from 30 feet out at the buzzer fell short, and the team went into overtime.

The extra period started with Justin LaPorte connecting on the three-pointer on an assist from Hunter Caron.

“It was definitely a confidence booster,” LaPorte said. “In overtime, the intensity gets to another level and it was great to score first in the overtime.”

Tyler Robinson then took over on the defensive end on Saranac Lake’s next two trips down the court, recording a blocked shot each time to keep the Red Storm off the scoreboard.

“Coach has stressed the help side a lot for the last two weeks and I saw the kid coming across and no one had him, so I made the adjustment and was able to send the shots out,” Robinson said.

“Tyler is one of our defensive specialists and he works non-stop,” said LaPorte.

In all, Peru did not get a lead until the 2:55 mark of the third quarter, which was gone 1:25 later. In overtime, the Indians held the lead for the last 2:49 of the game.

The final basket came on a reverse score as the first of overtime, as LaPorte found Caron for a layup.

“We needed that one to wrap it up,” Caron said. “We had it when we needed it.”

“Perry had a great steal and Hunter was able to finish off the pass for points,” LaPorte added.

“It wasn’t pretty but it was a needed win,” coach John Clemons said. “We came out flat and didn’t take care of the ball, committing too many turnovers. I was pleased with the team effort after the first quarter and team defense in limiting Joe Viscardo, who scored 35 the first time we played. Perry Marvin and Tyler Robinson made some key contributions at much needed times.”

Clemons added he Saranac Lake played tough defense against Jake Casey, but the junior forward contributed in other ways.

“They did a good job focusing on Casey and although he was held scoreless he only shot once and helped shutting down Viscardo with a few great close outs,” Clemons said. “Saranac Lake played a great game.”

Robinson finished with five points and seven rebounds, while Caron had 12 points and seven rebounds. Marvin had 10 points and five rebounds, while Bryce Trombley added two points.

For the Red Storm, Viscardo had a team high 18 points, while DJ Morgan scored 10 and Jarrett Ashton 7.

The Indians will now play top seed Plattsburgh High Saturday, Feb. 25, at 4:30 p.m. in the Class B semifinals at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.

First upset

In the other Class B quarterfinal, the Saranac Chiefs jumped in front of Beekmantown, 31-27, at halftime, but the Eagles were able to tie the game heading into the fourth before coming away with the win.

“Both teams got off to a slow start offensively before coming alive a bit in the second quarter,” Beekmantown coach Ryan Converse said. “For our guys, we were too stagnant on offense and we were not moving the ball and getting everyone involved early on. Once we started to move it better things began to click for us.”

Converse said it also came down to Saranac out-working his team in the first 16 minutes.

“We struggled to contain them defensively and we got beat up on the boards,” he said. “We were able to make some needed adjustments at the half and did a much better job moving our feet and boxing out in the second half.”

Converse said his team had matured and grown through the season, which showed with the upset win.

“I’m proud of the way our kids kept their composure,” he said. “There were several runs in this game where earlier in the season these guys would have folded. They have come a long way as a team, and are playing some of their best basketball at the right time.”

Beekmantown’s Nick Wilson and Saranac’s Logan Matthews each scored 27 points for their respective teams, with Matthews grabbing eight rebounds and Wilson recording six steals. Evan Burnell added 6 points, while Ryan Nelson and Keegan Munson scored 3 each and Elliott Hurwitz added 2.

Kenney Mabry followed for the Eagles with 11 rebounds and six assists, while Kris Arzola scored nine.

Nick Mather scored nine points for Saranac along with tallying 11 rebounds, while Cameron Duffield added 9, Tyler Blair 4, Nick LeBeau 3 and Isaac Garman 2.

The Eagles will now face second seed Northeastern Clinton Saturday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. in the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse for the Class B semifinals.

Class D opener

In the preliminary round of the Class D tournament, the eighth seed

× Expand Jill Lobdell Peru Indian's Justin LaPorte posts up against Saranac Lake in overtime win.

completed a three-game season sweep of the ninth seed Westport Eagles with a 54-43 win.

The Bombers will travel to Port Henry Saturday, Feb. 25, to take on top seed Moriah, the third ranked team in the state in Class D, at 6 p.m.