Palumbo, Schweppe named assistant coaches

× Expand Middlebury College photo Rachel Palumbo and Lauren Schweppe.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College has announced the hiring of Rachel Palumbo and Lauren Schweppe, class of ‘18, as assistant field hockey coaches. Palumbo is a Schwensksville, Pennsylvania native who joins the Panther program after spending the last two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Salisbury (Md.), while Schweppe graduated from Middlebury last May with a bachelor’s degree in history and a classical civilization minor.

“I am honored to be provided the opportunity to join the Middlebury field hockey program,” said Palumbo. “I am looking forward to working alongside head coach Katharine DeLorenzo, learning from her and continuing the tradition of success for this program. I am excited to cultivate relationships with our student-athletes and facilitating their successes on and off the field.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Rachel to the Middlebury field hockey family,” noted DeLorenzo. “Her experience as a student-athlete at James Madison and a teacher and coach at Salisbury will be tremendous assets to our program. Her positive and assertive leadership style and passion for the game of field hockey will help us continue our program’s strong traditions on and off the field.”

Palumbo is a 2015 graduate of James Madison University with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology – exercise science with a minor in coaching education. She also obtained a master’s of education from Salisbury in May of 2018. While at JMU, Palumbo appeared in 68 games as a defensive midfielder and recorded two game-winning overtime goals before suffering a career-ending injury prior to her senior season.

Following graduation, she served as assistant field hockey coach at Perkiomen Valley High School in Collegeville, Pennsylvania for the 2015-16 season. During that time, Palumbo coached for the X-Calibur Field Hockey Club. She conducted individual strength and conditioning sessions that specialized in field hockey specific speed, explosiveness and agility, while also serving as the site director for USA Field Hockey Futures Site 5Y.

Palumbo was a part of the Salisbury coaching staff for the past two seasons. During her tenure, she helped guide the Sea Gulls to an NCAA Final Four appearance in 2016 and an NCAA Tournament Second-Round berth in 2017. She specialized in video analysis, strength and conditioning, recruiting as well as practice and game preparations. Palumbo coached Shore Byrds Field Hockey Club while in Maryland.

Schweppe will serve as both an assistant coach and special assistant for the Middlebury field hockey staff sports envoy program to coach the game in Jharkhand, India (Ranchi).

“I am excited to return to the Middlebury field hockey team in a different role as assistant coach,” said Schweppe. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Coach DeLorenzo to continue to grow the program. I am thrilled to have the additional opportunity to work on the East India Project and develop an experience that is both relevant and impactful.”