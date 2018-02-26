Panther men’s squash beats Bates in Cup play

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury College Wiatt Hinton swept his opponent in three games last Sunday at no. 5.

MIDDLEBURY | The no. 21-ranked Middlebury men’s squash team upset no. 18 Bates by a 7-2 score during the Summers Cup Third/Fourth-Place match at the CSA Team Championships.

Last Sunday’s contest was played in at the Westminster School in Simsford, Conn. The Panthers finish the season ranked 19 nationally with an overall record of 9-12, winners of two of their three final matches.

The Panthers raced out to a 4-0 lead, winning the first four courts to muster a decision. Thomas Wolpow started things with a four-game victory in the eighth position over Benni McComish (9-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-9), while Jacob Ellen doubled the lead via a four-game triumph at no. 2 (11-5, 7-11, 11-3, 11-4). Henry Pearson made the score 3-0 in favor of Middlebury with a 14-12, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9 triumph over Coley Cannon in the fourth position, while John Epley needed five games to edge Anirudh Nambiar at no. 6 (7-11, 11-3, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7).

The Bobcats (12-6) posted their lone point of the match with a four-game win at the bottom of the ladder.

Middlebury claimed the final four matches, including a pair of five-game wins. William Cembalest clinched the match, defeating Mahmoud Yousry in the top spot (14-12, 11-7, 4-11, 11-3), while Wiatt Hinton swept McLeod Abbott at no. 5 (11-6, 14-12, 11-4). Alex Merrill came back from a 2-0 deficit at no. 7 for a five-game victory over Garon Rothenberg (9-11, 4-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-9), while Jack Kagan grabbed the eighth Panther point with a five-game decision over Omar Attia in the third slot (11-6, 11-5, 9-11, 9-11, 11-3).

Selected individuals will compete from March 2-4 at the CSA Individual Championships hosted by Squash on Fire in Washington, D.C.