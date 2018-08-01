Panther women make the grade

× Expand Middlebury College photo The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale).

MIDDLEBURY | Led by seven Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athletes, the Middlebury women’s tennis team earned a 2018 ITA All-Academic Team Award for their hard work in the classroom. The team combined to finish the 2017-18 season with a 3.72 cumulative grade point average.

The seven Panthers to earn individual honors featured two rising seniors, four rising juniors as well as one rising sophomore. The players from the class of 2019 who were lauded for their academic work included Christina Puccinelli (New York, N.Y.) and Molly Paradies (Atlanta, Ga.), while juniors Catherine Blazye (London, England), Heather Boehm (Miami, Fla.), Skylar Schossberger (Eagle, Idaho) and Maddi Stow (Wilton, Conn.) were also recognized. Rising sophomore Emily Bian (Austin, Texas) rounded out the individual honorees for Middlebury.

The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). Scholar-Athlete status is awarded to those that have completed at least two collegiate semesters and maintained a GPA of at least 3.50 during the academic year.

As a team, Middlebury tied a program record with 17 wins (17-4) record competing against many of the nation’s top teams, advancing to the NCAA Semifinals before falling to eventual national runner-up Emory. The appearance marked the third-straight time and fourth overall in the program’s history the Panthers advanced to the semifinals (2005, 2016, 2017, 2018). Middlebury finished the season ranked fourth nationally by the ITA and No. 2 in the northeast region.