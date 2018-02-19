Panthers place #3 at Dartmouth Carnival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury College Middlebury’s Caroline Bartlett finished fifth in the slalom at Dartmouth.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Panther ski teams placed third overall at the Dartmouth Carnival last weekend.

Dartmouth won the event with 1,019 points, followed by Vermont (920) and the Panthers (699). Alpine events took place at the Dartmouth Skiway, while nordic races were held at Oak Hill. The Panthers return to action next weekend at the Williams Carnival.

The women’s alpine team finished third overall in the slalom, led by a pair of top-10 finishes. Caroline Bartlett was the team’s pace setter, leading the group with a fifth-place finish in 1:48.88. Next up for the Panthers was Lucia Bailey, whose time of 1:50.22 put her in ninth place overall. Rounding out the scorers was Katie Utter, who crossed the line in 1:52.23 to finish in 16th place.

On the men’s side, Justin Alkier earned the top finish of his career, crossing the line with a two-run time of 1:47.25, to finish 21st overall. Two spots back was Riley Plant in 23rd (1:47.40), while Max Stamler finished the race in 35th place.

Both the women’s and men’s nordic squads placed third in their respective 5K and 10K freestyle races. Pacing the women was Katie Feldman, who came in sixth overall with a time of 14:57. One spot back was Cate Brams, who crossed the line in 15:05 to come in seventh place. Alexandra Lawson was the third Panther to score, finishing in 17th place with a time of 15:18.

The men’s team received a seventh-place effort from Sam Wood, who earned a time of 26:32 on the 10K course. Adam Luban was next for the Panthers, placing 12th with a time of 26:46. Completing the scorers was Lewis Nottonson, who crossed the line in 27:27 to finish in 27th place.