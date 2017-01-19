Paper Airplanes for Morgan fundraiser

BEEKMANTOWN – Members of the Beekmantown girl’s varsity basketball team stand with members of the Kowalowski family during halftime of their Jan. 16 game against Northern Adirondack. The basketball program hosted a special night to raise funds for former student-athlete Morgan Kowalowski, who was recently involved in a car accident, suffering two broken legs and a compound fracture in her hand. Through the Paper Airplanes for Morgan fundraiser, the night raised $905 with people buying paper airplanes and flying them towards half court, with the closest planes to the center of the court winning prizes. Those wishing to donate further can visit gofundme.com/morgans-road-to-recovery.

