Parrow joins family, classmate in 1,000-point club

× Kobe Parrow scored 23points against Saranac Lake last week, passing him over the 1,000-career point mark. As of Monday, Parrow had 1,047 points. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE — A couple weeks after fellow senior Madison McCabe scored her 1,000th career point, it was time for a member of the AuSable Valley varsity boys team to do the same.

Kobe Parrow scored 29 points in a Patriot win against Saranac Lake Jan. 10, the 22nd point of the night being his 1,000th for his career.

“I came out and hit my first couple shots and I thought it would be a good night,” Parrow said. “I didn’t think I was going to get to 1,000 or score 29, but I knew things were flowing.”

“He didn’t feel good that day, and for some reason, that’s usually when good things happen,” head coach Jamie Douglass said. “He just got on a run.”

Parrow said the milestone basket came when he was able to beat a defender for an open lane to the basket.

“I made a good move and I was in my way to the basket and I was just thinking, ‘You can’t miss this shot, you have to make it,’” he said. “To get it over quickly helped. Our team was off to a slow start, but we started coming together and to get the win helped with our momentum and to keep us on the right track.”

For Parrow, the goal of reaching the 1,000-point club has been something he set young, following in the footsteps of his family.

“This is something I have been thinking about since I was young,” he said. “I was always talking to my uncles who had done it and it has always been my goal and it was a dream come true to get there. At the end of my sophomore year I started thinking there could be a real chance.”

“Kobe comes from a long line of great athletes and I am glad he was able to get there,” Douglass said. “Now he can relax and get more into the flow of the games. You do not see him nervous about many things — but he was nervous.”

Douglass said Parrow’s work ethic and ability to score from all over the court was noticeable early in his career.

He started with us as a freshman and he has an outstanding work ethic,” Douglass said. “He does not like to lose and he is a fantastic competitor. He can shoot inside and outside. He is just a great all-around player and great all-around kid. It opens the offense up for the other players. When Kobe can take the best defender out to the three-point line, it opens up a lot of space. He can rebound with the best of them. He positions his body and he knows how to use his body.”

For Parrow, the focus can now solely shift in his other goals for his senior season as a Patriot — win another Section VII title and return to the state final four.

“We need to keep coming into practice and working very hard,” he said. “When you get into close games, you have to be ready to rely on your teammates and work together.”