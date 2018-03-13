Patriot bowlers bring home first state title

Photo provided
The AuSable Valley Patriots brought the NYSPHSAA Division II boy’s bowling title home with them to Clintonville, winning the title by 35 pins. It is the school’s first state title in any sport.
SYRACUSE | Heading into the final frame of the NYSPHSAA Division II championships March 10, the members of the AuSable Valley boy’s team said to each other something they said throughout the season.
“Let’s do this.”
That was exactly what they did, as anchor Tyler Atkins finished his 10th with three strikes and the Patriots claimed the first state championship for Section VII boy’s bowling and first state title every for AVCS.
“It was different coming into school,” said Troy McDonald on March 12. “Everyone we walked by was smiling at us and saying congratulations.”
“It was weird even at the hotel after the meet,” Atkins said. “When we got to the hotel, no one really knew us and we didn’t know them. When I went back to the hotel, all the other bowlers were coming up and remarking they saw us on the championship team. It was surreal.”
The Patriots rolled a 5,025 over six games at the OnCenter in Syracuse, finishing 35 points above second place Lansingburgh of the Albany area.
“Tyler (Atkins) won us the title by striking out,” Ryan Thomas said. “Their anchor bowler had a strike coming into the 10th and threw a strike on the first ball. His second ball left a spare, though, and Tyler pulled us through.”
Coach Jeff Miller said from the time the team got to the OnCenter to practice, they worked very well together.
“It was all them,” Miller said. “I saw how they were making adjustments in practice and also watching the other teams. Their thought was this was a brand new facility and no one had ever played there before, so they were going in on equal footing.”
“The second we got there, we knew things were going to be different,” Tyler Light said. “It was a new and different place and we felt good just coming in.”
“We made some major adjustments during the practice round and everything we were doing worked,” Thomas said. “These were not small changes either.”
In the first three games, the Patriots opened with the lead after a 871 in the first game. The team then shot 863 and 804 for a total of 2,538, 74 pins ahead against then second place team Nanuet.
“I was nervous at that point,” Logan Martineau said after the first three games. “It is different when you are bowling with the lead because you know more what you need to do.”
Martineau said he gave the final thought before the start of the second series.
“I looked at the seniors and said, you’re leaving here state champions,” he said.
The Patriots rolled games of 824-837-826 in the second half, while Lansingburgh climbed their way out of seventh place with games of 926 and 890 to finish in second.
Ryan Thomas was the top bowler in Division II, leading the Patriots with a 1,146 series over six games, an average of 191. Tyler Atkins placed second overall, averaging 188.17 per game with a total pin count of 1,128. Troy McDonald place 10th with a 1,021 (170.17), while Tyler Light was 27th with an 906 series (151), Logan Martineau 36th with a 688 series in five games (137.60) and Tanner Forbes 52nd with a score of 135 in one game.
“I felt at home here,” Forbes said of playing with the varsity team. “I had some of my best games this year when I was moved up.”
“When we looked back at the crowd and saw the crowd cheering for us, it was the best single moment of our careers,” Light said. “I just remember we were looking around and coach (Mark) Lacey was going through the numbers. Then he just looked at our crowd, threw both his hands up and screamed.”
“They started handing us the championship shirts and my thought was, are you sure about this,” Thomas said. “It was so surreal.”
For individual games, Atkins had the second highest for the day with a 235, while Thomas had a 221.
“It still has not sunk in,” Miller said. “These kids worked very hard and they deserve this. It was great to have the school recognize them and their accomplishment.”
Miller said he was appreciative of the work coach Lacey did, along with the support of the parents and families of the students. He said they were also thankful to North Bowl Lanes, which became their new home after Riverside closed.
“I could not have done this without all of them,” he said.
While the first boy’s team to capture a bowling state title, the Patriots join the 1986 Beekmantown girl’s squad as state champions.
They are also the third state champion of the 2017-18 school year, joining the Chazy boy’s soccer team and Lake Placid boy’s Nordic ski team.