Patriot bowlers bring home first state title

× Expand Photo provided The AuSable Valley Patriots brought the NYSPHSAA Division II boy’s bowling title home with them to Clintonville, winning the title by 35 pins. It is the school’s first state title in any sport.

SYRACUSE | Heading into the final frame of the NYSPHSAA Division II championships March 10, the members of the AuSable Valley boy’s team said to each other something they said throughout the season.

“Let’s do this.”

That was exactly what they did, as anchor Tyler Atkins finished his 10th with three strikes and the Patriots claimed the first state championship for Section VII boy’s bowling and first state title every for AVCS.

“It was different coming into school,” said Troy McDonald on March 12. “Everyone we walked by was smiling at us and saying congratulations.”

“It was weird even at the hotel after the meet,” Atkins said. “When we got to the hotel, no one really knew us and we didn’t know them. When I went back to the hotel, all the other bowlers were coming up and remarking they saw us on the championship team. It was surreal.”

The Patriots rolled a 5,025 over six games at the OnCenter in Syracuse, finishing 35 points above second place Lansingburgh of the Albany area.

“Tyler (Atkins) won us the title by striking out,” Ryan Thomas said. “Their anchor bowler had a strike coming into the 10th and threw a strike on the first ball. His second ball left a spare, though, and Tyler pulled us through.”

Coach Jeff Miller said from the time the team got to the OnCenter to practice, they worked very well together.

“It was all them,” Miller said. “I saw how they were making adjustments in practice and also watching the other teams. Their thought was this was a brand new facility and no one had ever played there before, so they were going in on equal footing.”

“The second we got there, we knew things were going to be different,” Tyler Light said. “It was a new and different place and we felt good just coming in.”

“We made some major adjustments during the practice round and everything we were doing worked,” Thomas said. “These were not small changes either.”

In the first three games, the Patriots opened with the lead after a 871 in the first game. The team then shot 863 and 804 for a total of 2,538, 74 pins ahead against then second place team Nanuet.