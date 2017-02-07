Patriot bowlers, wrestlers prepare for sectional runs

× Expand Tyler Light

Au SABLE FORKS — The AuSable Valley varsity boy’s bowling team is continuing to build off a strong core of young bowlers as they have captured the CVAC regular season title and now seek to defend their Section VII championship at North Bowl Lanes in Plattsburgh Feb. 11.

“This season has gone even better than I had expected,” head coach Jeff Miller said. “The core group of kids who have been together have been great and the two that we called up to fill positions have bowled nicely.”

The Patriots are still youthful, graduating only two from the roster after this season with neither being on the A team.

“The B-team bowlers have also been performing well,” Miller said. “The biggest thing we need to do is become more consistent with our spares and to stop leaving empty frames on the scoreboard.”

Miller’s assessment was one shared by junior Tyler Atkins, who has paced the Patriots this season with a season high series of over 700.

“It was amazing,” Atkins said. “My coach always helps out and gives me some tips before each match starts, I guess this time they really sunk in.”

Atkins said he was not sure until the final game how close he was coming to a 700-plus series.

“The, I thought I lost it. I was very happy when the scores came up.”

For Atkins, the key for the rest of the season will be to be more aggressive in taking down those corner pins which can sometimes refuse to fall on the first ball.

“We have to hit our marks and get those 7 and 10 pins down when we have a spare situation,” Atkins said.

While the boy’s squad has been at the top of the standings for the last two seasons, Miller said the girl’s team has been working hard to join them.

“They have improved quite a bit and they will all be returning next season except one,” he said. “Right now, they are fourth in the league but I think we can move into third heading into the sectional match.”

With the competition between the two teams, Miller said the season has been a fun one.

Wrestlers set for qualifier

SARANAC — It was a day of milestones at the Section VII dual championships Feb. 4 at Saranac High School, as four wrestlers picked up their 100th career win and on picked up career win number 200.

Jordan Daniels of Saranac became the fifth female in state history to earn career win 100, while Northern Adirondack’s Austin Trombley scored his 200th career win and teammates Jace Filion and Chad King also scored their 100th victories.

Also on that list, AuSable Valley’s Joe LeClair, who picked up his 100th career win in his final match of the day.

“It was a real relief to get 100 wins before sectionals so I was not thinking about two things at once,” LeClair said, adding he was able to pick up his 100th win where his wrestling career began.

“Since my first match ever was in this gym, it was definitely special to get my 100th win here.”

While LeCalir was able to get to 100 with a perfect 4-0 record on the mats for the Patriots, Chance Lapier, who also went 4-0 win two pins and a tech fall, finished the day at 99 career wins, having to wait for the Section VII state qualifying tournament to get to 100.

“I’ll just keep telling him he’s the best guy around and he just has to stay tough,” LeClair said about his teammate.