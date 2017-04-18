Peck, LeClair John J. Herbert Award recipients

× Expand Brinn Peck and Joe LeClair

CLINTONVILLE — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference awarded the All-Academic Team John J. Herbert award to Brinn Peck, indoor track athlete, and Joseph LeClair, a wrestler for AuSable Valley High School.

Peck was also captain of the soccer team, participated in outdoor track and field, Plattsburgh Lacrosse Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, took first place in the science fair and was involved with New Visions.

LeClair was a two time CVAC All-Star for wrestling, three time Section VII wrestling finalist, four years on the high honor roll, National Honor Society Member, AVCS Jazz Band and Jazz Choir member, North Country Model United Nations participant, three years captain of AVCS wrestling and 100 career wrestling winner.