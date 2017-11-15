Penalties, turnovers down Vikings v. Cambridge

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell The defense is too late as Dewey Snyder crosses into the endzone for a touchdown.

CLINTONVILLE | For two-plus quarters, the Moriah Vikings and Cambridge Indians battled for a spot in the Class D semifinals Nov. 10.

However, after taking a 20-18 lead in the third, the Vikings found themselves faced with kicking off from their own 10-yard line due to penalties, with Cambridge quickly scoring to take advantage of the short field and taking a 26-20 lead.

Four turnovers and 36 points later, it was the Indians walking away with a 54-20 win.

The Vikings presented the Indians with one of their roughest challenges of the season over the first 30 minutes of play.

After Cambridge scored on their second play from scrimmage, the Vikings went to work on their ball control offensive plan, exchanging a couple of possessions before Matt Pelkey scored on a one yard power run to tie the game early in the second quarter.

After Cambridge went up 12-6, Dewey Snyder was able to score from one yard out, and Dylan Trombley found Jerrin Sargent for a two-point conversion to give the Vikings their first lead of the game at 14-12.

After the Indians ran a ball control possession to score their first points of the second half, it took the Vikings only 20 seconds to respond as Snyder was able to break free on a pass from Trombley and run 46 yards into the endzone.

However, that would be the last time the Vikings would score.

The Indians scored three more times in the remaining 5:32 of the third quarter, with two more touchdowns in the fourth.

The Indians defense was able to limit the Vikings to 63 yards rushing, with Conner Anderson leading the way with 20 yards.

Trombley ended the game 13-for-29 with 203 passing yards and the long touchdown to Snyder, but was picked off twice in the second half.

Coming into the game, the Vikings had run off five straight wins since their week five loss to Ticonderoga, which they avenged in the Class D sectional title game three weeks ago.