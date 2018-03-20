Perennial power Irvington defeats Cougars in Final Four

× Northeastern Clinton’s Abby Racine pulls up for a jumper against Irvington in the Class B Final Four March 16. Racine was named to the all tournament team. Photo by JIll Lobdell

TROY | The Northeastern Clinton lady Cougars headed into the 2018 NYSPHSAA Class B Final Four March 16 playing one of the most decorated teams in the state.

That was not going to stop them from playing tough defense and looking for their chance, which kept them in the game with Irvington through the first half.

However, the five-time state champs showed why they are almost always around the Final Four in the second half, pulling away from NCCS for an 81-62 win.

“Our girls played their heart and souls out,” coach Robb Garrand said after the game. “Irvington is no stranger to the sectional finals and sectional championships. I know they didn’t have any close games all season. We battled. Irvington moved the ball so well. They had been playing together for many years, they had great chemistry, their defense was really good and obviously, they are a great team.”

“I think we worked really hard,” said Emily Royea, who scored 6 points. “They were a really well-rounded team. All five of their starters were really good. They had a couple of people who came off the bench who were really solid. I think we played our hardest and it was a really good challenge.”

“We played our hearts out until the end, but they were really good all around and it was a good championship game,” said Katelyn Southwick, who scored 1 point. “We left everything on the court.”

Kya McComb led the team with 17 points, while Abrielle Racine scored 14, Marlie Sample 11, Caitlin Houghton 8 and Jazmin Lushia 5.

For the Lady Cougars, it was a season of meeting goals and coming through the CVAC as the top team in Section VII.

“First our goal was to beat Beekmantown,” said Royea. “After that we wanted more, and wanted more. We wanted the sectional championship and then the regional. We wanted this one but we lost here. We wanted the CVAC Championship and we just wanted more and we kept fighting.”

With a young squad led by McComb and Racine, Garrand said he is looking for big things to come for the Lady Cougars.