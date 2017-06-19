Perticone named Midfielder of the Year

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury junior Hollis Perticone (Darien, Connecticut) was named the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division III Midfielder of the Year at the at the All-American Banquet held at the Hunt Valley Inn.

Perticone, the 2017 NESCAC Player of the Year and an All-NESCAC selection, had a stellar for season for the Panthers. The First-Team All-American led the conference with 78 draw controls, including a career-high nine in the regular-season finale against Williams. She ranked third on the team in points (44), goals (33) and fourth in caused turnovers (20), while her 29 ground balls were fifth. Perticone eclipsed 100 career points during the NCAA Regional final, giving her 102 points (71 goals, 31 assists) entering her senior season.

Middlebury finished the season with a record of 16-5 in the spring of 2017, advancing to the NCAA Quarterfinals for the third-straight season.