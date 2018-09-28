Peru, Beekmantown take control in Division I

× Expand Beekmantown defender Sarah Tisdale runs through the trap attempt of Saranac’s Nora Canning in an attempt to gain possession during their game Thursday. The Eagles scored a 1-0 win over the Chiefs, the seventh straight shutout for Tisdale and the Eagle defense. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC | The Beekmantown Lady Eagles and Peru Indians varsity soccer teams took to the top of the Northern Soccer League Division I standings with wins over their toughest competition in games Thursday afternoon and evening.

Under the lights in Saranac, stopper Emma Beach picked up her second assist of the season on a Danielle Dyke goal in the 31st minute of play as the Beekmantown Eagles scored a 1-0 win over the host Chiefs, giving them a three-point lead over Saranac in the standings.

“It was a big game for us and we are happy to come away with a win,” said Beach, who helps anchor a defense which has shut out its last seven opponents, last giving up a goal in their 1-1 tie against the Chiefs earlier this season.

In Peru, Noah Lederman scored twice within the first 18 minutes of play as the Indians scored a 2-0 win over Plattsburgh High School, taking control of the top of the Division I boys standings.

Gabe Nuzzo assisted on the first goal in the fourth minute of play, while Tanner Spear had the assist on the second in the 18th minute. Michael McBride made eight saves to record the shutout victory for the Indians, while Adam Darrah had seven saves for Plattsburgh High School.

Also in Division I boys soccer, Saranac got two goals from Cameron Duffiled and another from Shayne O’Neill as the Chiefs scored a 3-0 win over Beekmantown. Joe Webster had six saves for the shutout win, while Matt Wood made seven for the Eagles.

Reid LaValley, Ryan O’Donnell and Chase Cross scored for the Northeastern Clinton Cougars as they scored a 3-0 win over Saranac Lake, with Jack Bulson making five saves in the win. Zach Churco made eight saves in net for Saranac Lake.

In Division II, top-ranked Chazy scored a 4-0 win over the Willsboro Warriors as Hayden King scored a first half goals while McClain Dudyak, Riley Hansen and Tristan Conners scored in the second 40. Ben Norcross and Gabe Huchro each made one save in the win, while Reagan Arnold made seven saves for the Warriors.

Nate Boule scored a pair of goals for the Seton Catholic Knights as they scored a 2-0 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport with Tyler Reid making 19 saves to shutout the Griffins. Brandon Tromblee made 15 saves for the Griffins.

Crown Point kept their pace in Division III as Zach Spaulding scored twice and Noah Spaulding once in a 3-1 win over the Schroon Lake Wildcats. Dylan Sours made 16 saves for the win. The Wildcats got a goal from Andrew Pelkey and 24 saves from Harrison Gereau.

In girls soccer, Bryn Sample and Maggie LaFountain scored in the first 40 minutes as Northeastern Clinton scored a 2-0 win over Saranac Lake. Abby Racine made eight saves in the win, while Mecalyn Sousa made 17 for the Lady Red Storm.

In Division III, the Johnsburg Lady Jaguars kept their spot atop the standings with a 5-0 win over Minerva/Newcomb. Khaleah Cleveland scored three of the Jaguars’ goals, while Cassie Dunbar and Shea Riedinger also scored. Charlize Bernard had three saves for the shutout win, while Hayley Tuller made 20 saves.

See more on this game and the Beekmantown defensive effort in next week’s Sun Community News sports page.