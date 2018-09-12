Peru boys top NCCS with second-half burst

× Peru forward Nick Hagar attempts to drive past Northeastern Clinton defenders Hunter LaValley and Landon Coulombe in their NSL Division I opener Sept. 5 in Peru. Photo by Steve Criss

PERU | The Peru boys soccer team broke open a tightly-contested Northern Soccer League match in the second half Wednesday, Sept. 5.

The Indians, last year’s Division I regular season champions, scored three second-half goals in the final 20:32 to defeat the Northeastern Clinton Cougars 4-1 on opening day of the NSL season.

“There is always the unknown of going into a new season and wondering how we were going to play and match up in league games,” said Peru head coach Matt Armstrong. “Plus, NCCS was the team that knocked us out of the post season last year, so that was probably in the back of our minds a little bit. I tried to keep stressing to our team that if we executed our game plan, and not worried about our opponent, everything else would take care of itself. I think we did that today.”

Peru dominated the game in the early going and their pressure eventually paid off as Noah Lederman drilled a shot from the left side of the 18-yard box and into the top right-corner of the net. Ryan Furnia was credited with an assist on the goal with 27:40 left in the opening half.

Northeastern Clinton didn’t have a shot on goal in the first 20 minutes of the contest but tied it up with 19:21 remaining as Ryan O’Donnell buried a shot from 30-yards out. Chase Ross picked an assist on the Cougars lone goal of the game. Peru led in shots on goal at the half 12-5, but NCCS goalkeeper John Bulson played very well for the Cougars.

Peru almost took the lead in the 44th minute but Bulson stoned Lederman on a point-blank shot to keep the score tied. The Cougars almost took the lead themselves as they just missed on a direct kick with 24:10 left in the second.

The Indians finally went ahead with 20:32 left as last year’s NSL Player of the Year Gabe Nuzzo blasted a hard shot that deflected off Bulson’s hands and into the Cougars goal. Matthew Magaldi picked up the assist on the eventual winning marker for Peru.

Nuzzo gave Peru some insurance as he scored on a penalty kick with 13:25 remaining. Then just 50 seconds later, Frankie Kneussle scored on a rebound for the Indians to seal the victory. Lederman picked up the assist on the goal.

“NCCS worked so hard on defense, especially early on in the game,” Armstrong said. “We kept knocking on the door and tried to remain patient. Then we were finally able to push through and get those balls into the net. But you have to give the Cougars a lot of credit, especially in the hot weather conditions.”

The two teams battled the 90-degree temperatures and took mandatory water breaks throughout the game.

Armstrong credited his defensive corps on the victory for Peru.

“Ryan Furnia, Colby Velie, Austin Rock and Matthew Magaldi did a great job of flowing throughout the game,” Armstrong said.

Peru goalkeeper Michael McBride had six saves while NCCS netminder John Bulson made 11 stops for the Cougars.