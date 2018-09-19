Peru defeats Beekmantown in Div. I play

× Beekmantown’s Andrew Sorrell works to gain possession against Peru’s Ryan Furnia during their Sept. 18 game, won by the Indians. Photo by Jill Lobdell

BEEKMANTOWN | The Peru Indians kept their place at the top of the Northern Soccer League’s Division I standings with a 2-0 win over Beekmantown Sept. 18 as Gabe Nuzzo and Francis Kneussle scored first half goals with Michael McBride making five saves in the shutout. Matt Wood made nine saves.

Plattsburgh High Hornets needed an overtime goal from Nick Provost to complete a comeback against Saranac Lake, with Josh Baker scoring the equalizer in the second half after Owen Yando had opened scoring for the Red Storm. Adam Darrah made five saves for the Hornets, with Zach Churco stopping four.

Kaleb LeBarge scored twice as the Northeastern Clinton Cougars scored a 5-0 win against AuSable Valley, as the Cougars also got scoring from Chase Ross, Ryan O’Donnell and Hunter LaValley while John Bulson made six saves in the shutout. Alex Fournier made nine saves for the Patriots, while Aiden Tallman added four.

In Division II, Alex Chapman scored three goals as the top-ranked Chazy Eagles scored a 4-0 win over Seton Catholic, with Tristan Conners adding the fourth goal while Gabe Huchro made two saves and Ben Norcross one. Tyler Reid made seven saves for the Knights.

Bret Juntunen scored the golden goal in overtime for the Northern Adirondack Bobcats as they scored a 1-0 win over Lake Placid. Lucas Smart made four saves in the shutout victory, while Jack Armstrong made 12.

In Division III, Crown Point scored a 4-1 win over Wells as Zach Spaulding scored a pair of goals with Noah Spaulding and Noah Peters adding insurance markers. Benji Javkhlan made one save in the win.

In an offensive affair, Pol Gil scored the game-winner as Minerva/Newcomb Mountaineers notched a 5-4 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake Orange. Gil had a second goal for the Mountaineers, while Adrien Comeau, Ai Shiraton and Alex Damashevitz also scored. Ben King scored three goals for the Orange, with Kohtaro Uchida scoring once. Ethan Armstrong had 13 saves in the win, while Sebastian Starcher made 22 saves for the Orange.

In non-league play, the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins scored a 4-0 win over Willsboro, as Blake Liberi and Hudson Stephens each scored twice for the Griffins and Brandon Tromblee made five saves. For the Warriors, Regan Arnold made five saves.