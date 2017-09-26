Peru Hall of Fame to induct five

PERU | Five new faces will grace the Peru Athletic Hall of Fame as the annual induction ceremony will be held Saturday Oct. 7.
Alison Spear, Harry Duprey, Lynn Ezero Dwinell, Mike Oertel and Mike Rock will be named to the hall of fame at the ceremony, held at the Plattsburgh Moose Lodge 90, Sharron Avenue, The event will begin with social hour at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. dinner.
Photo provided
Mike Rock
Mike Rock, ‘67
Rock played football, basketball, and baseball. He started playing varsity football in the fall of his freshman year 1964 and in 1965 was on the undefeated football team. He also started playing baseball his freshman year and the teams won three out of the four years, winning Section VII titles. Under Coach Brown, he played point guard his senior year where he was known as “Mr. Dribbler,” leading the team to a 20-0 season. The team captured the Class A Champlain Valley League, the Greater Plattsburgh League and the Section VII championship.
Rock is retired from UPS and lives in Morrisonville.
Photo provided
Harry Duprey
Harry Duprey, ‘71
Duprey played four years of varsity football, three years of varsity baseball, two years of wrestling and one year of track and field.
In football, he was a running back and on defense was one of the leagues most feared linebackers. He had gained close to seven hundred yards and had ten touchdowns before suffering a severe concussion in his senior year.
His wrestling participation started in his junior year. It turned out to be a good choice as Harry was a two time Peru Invitational champ and a sectional champ his senior year.
In baseball, he was the team catcher for two years and a center-fielder his senior year. During baseball practice coach Beauvais would have him participate on the track and field team competing in the shot put event. With personal bests of 42 and 43 feet, Duprey became an integral part of the team.
Duprey received his bachelor’s degree in Business/Administration from Plattsburgh Sate and is now retired from the state Department of Transportation and lives in Peru.
Photo provided
Alison Spear
Alison Spear, ‘83
Spear strongly exemplifies the proud heritage and renowned tradition of Peru Athletics. Her natural talent and acquired skills, in conjunction with her dedicated work ethic and versatility, made her a fierce competitor on the athletic stage.
Spear competed in three years of varsity swimming, two years of varsity soccer, three years of varsity basketball and two years of varsity softball. “Al” received numerous athletic accolades and was captain of both the soccer and basketball teams her senior year.
In 1982, she was named CVAC offensive player of the year in soccer and was named to the 1983 All CVAC First team in basketball. She was very active in many school activities and functions as well as in the community. Spear went on to college and had an outstanding athletic career receiving a number of awards.
Spear received her Doctorate of Medicine degree in 1998 and is currently an emergency medicine physician at the Albany Medical Center.
Photo provided
Lynn “Ezero” Dwinell
Lynn ‘Ezero’ Dwinell, ‘86
Dwinell played soccer, basketball and softball at Peru. As an athlete, she had knowledge, leadership, speed and the desire to improve all attributes of being a good student and athlete.
Dwinell played four years of varsity soccer on the offensive line and was a Division I all-star as well as all conference in 1983 and 1984. In 1985, she was the captain of the CVAC and Section VII championship team, being named the D-I MVP. She was also a basketball and softball player, being a member of the softball team that won five straight Section VII and Division I titles.
Dwinell is a registered nurse at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Photo provided
Mike Oertel
Mike Oertel, 2003
Oertel was part of the 2001 Class B Football State Championship team. Michael lettered in three sports: football and basketball along with track and field. In all, he received eight varsity letters.
As a football player, he was selected twice to the NYS All-State first-team as a tight end. He was a two time CVAC-Section VII first-team tight end; CVAC-Section VII first-team as a defensive end his senior year; Northeast Regional Game Offensive Player of the game his junior year; North Country Super Bowl Defensive Player of the game his senior year; and CVAC-Section VII player of the year his senior year. As a basketball player, oertel played four years at the varsity level.
Oertel played college football for D-III Ithaca College, where he was a four year letterman. His junior year, he was selected to the Empire-8 Honorable Mention team, and his senior year he was selected to the Empire-8 First-team and the D3football.com All-East third team. It was during his senior year that he led the team in catches (40) and was awarded the Dick Lyon Award as the team’s MVP.
Oertel now resides in Los Angeles where he is the CFO at University of the West. He is also on the Board of Director’s for the San Gabriel Rotary Club and the Treasurer/Board of Directors for the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce.
The cost for the evening is $30 per person, and reservations are preferred. Checks can be sent with the names listed to Cathy Phillips, 4 Vista Drive, Willsboro, N.Y., 12996.
For more information, call 518-963-7963 or 518-572-1235.