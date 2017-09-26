Peru Hall of Fame to induct five

PERU | Five new faces will grace the Peru Athletic Hall of Fame as the annual induction ceremony will be held Saturday Oct. 7.

Alison Spear, Harry Duprey, Lynn Ezero Dwinell, Mike Oertel and Mike Rock will be named to the hall of fame at the ceremony, held at the Plattsburgh Moose Lodge 90, Sharron Avenue, The event will begin with social hour at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. dinner.

× Expand Photo provided Mike Rock

Mike Rock, ‘67

Rock played football, basketball, and baseball. He started playing varsity football in the fall of his freshman year 1964 and in 1965 was on the undefeated football team. He also started playing baseball his freshman year and the teams won three out of the four years, winning Section VII titles. Under Coach Brown, he played point guard his senior year where he was known as “Mr. Dribbler,” leading the team to a 20-0 season. The team captured the Class A Champlain Valley League, the Greater Plattsburgh League and the Section VII championship.

Rock is retired from UPS and lives in Morrisonville.

× Expand Photo provided Harry Duprey

Harry Duprey, ‘71

Duprey played four years of varsity football, three years of varsity baseball, two years of wrestling and one year of track and field.

In football, he was a running back and on defense was one of the leagues most feared linebackers. He had gained close to seven hundred yards and had ten touchdowns before suffering a severe concussion in his senior year.

His wrestling participation started in his junior year. It turned out to be a good choice as Harry was a two time Peru Invitational champ and a sectional champ his senior year.

In baseball, he was the team catcher for two years and a center-fielder his senior year. During baseball practice coach Beauvais would have him participate on the track and field team competing in the shot put event. With personal bests of 42 and 43 feet, Duprey became an integral part of the team.

Duprey received his bachelor’s degree in Business/Administration from Plattsburgh Sate and is now retired from the state Department of Transportation and lives in Peru.