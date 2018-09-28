Peru perfect through volleyball’s first half

× Expand Peru’s Mercedes Rodriguez goes up for a block attempt against Saranac’s Abigail Duquette during their Thursday match. Indian teammates Olivia Bousquet and Isabelle Martin await a potential dig. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC | The Peru Indians got 11 kills from Marie Higgins and a balanced night of nine digs, five kills and five aces from Isabelle Martin as they defeated the Saranac Chiefs, 3-0, Thursday to end the first half of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC) season undefeated.

“It’s nice to get through the first half of the season undefeated,” said coach Mary Anne Lake. “The team has really come a long way with its confidence and we are playing well.”

Olivia Bousquet had 24 assists in the win for the Indians, while Molly Timmons added seven digs.

For the Chiefs, Trinity Paquin had 18 digs, while Mikayala St. Louis had 13 assists and Stephanie Moulton had seven kills.

Alexys Hawks and Lizzie Hynes had 18 and 13 assists, respectively, as Beekmantown scored a 3-0 win over Lake Placid Blue Bombers. Courtney Macey added 10 kills with Albria Rodriguez adding nine, while Meagan Flynn added five digs. Evelynn Sharp had nine assists for the Blue Bombers along with a pair of aces and kills, while Grace Crawford added four kills and seven digs.

In the battle for the north, Northeastern Clinton Cougars scored a 3-1 win over Northern Adirondack as Katera Poupore and Sydney Hunter each had 14 digs in the win. Poupore added eight kills and Hunter five aces, while Sabrina Phair added 10 digs and three kills with Grace Dumas adding nine assists. Alexis Kerr had 10 digs for the Bobcats while Chloe Smith had five kills, four aces and four digs.

Plattsburgh High scored a 3-0 win over Saranac Lake as Bridget Melhorn had 12 assists and nine aces from the service line in the win. Arianna Gowett had seven aces and seven kills, while Hannah Giroux added 18 kills and Alexandra Hartnett had seven kills.

See more from this game and the midseason volleyball standings in next week’s Sun Community News sports page.