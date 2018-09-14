Peru, Plattsburgh stay atop Division I, Schroon draws with Johnsburg

× Expand Lake Placid’s Sebastian Narvaez looks to control the ball against Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport’s Matthew Pribble during their Sept. 12 meeting. Hemsley praised Narvaez for having his best game of the season against the Griffins as the Blue Bombers seek to continue to improve throughout the season as they seek their seventh straight Class C sectional title and a return to the state playoffs. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High Hornets and Peru Indians kept their spots atop the Division I standings in the Northern Soccer League with wins on Wednesday.

The Hornets got goals from Michael James, Andrew Follmner and Alex Tuller as Adam Darrah made four saves to help the Hornets shutout the Beekmantown Eagles, 3-0. Matt Wood made 11 saves for the Eagles in the loss.

In Peru, Michael McBride made eight saves for the Indians in a shutout effort while Noah Lederman and Francis Kneussle found the back of the net as Peru scored a 2-0 win over Saranac. Joseph Webster made nine saves in the loss for the Chiefs.

Also in Division I, it was an offensive downpour for the Saranac Lake Red Storm, as Brooks Fletcher and Owen Yando each scored twice in a 7-0 win over AuSable Valley. Dylan Amell, Nicholas Kelting and Almin Cirikovic also scored for the Red Storm, while Zach Churco made three saves for the shutout. Alex Fournier made 15 saves for the Patriots.

There were also a pair of shutouts in Division II, as Lake Placid scored a 1-0 win over the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins and the Northern Adirondack Bobcats defeated the Willsboro Warriors, 2-0.

Justin Novick scored the lone goal for Lake Placid, while Jack Armstrong made five saves in the win. Brandon Tromblee made four saves for the Griffins.

“I just got back from the Jewish New Year and was told I might not play, but I got a chance and saw the ball free and was able to get a good shot off,” Novick said.

In Ellenburg, Cody Lambert and Brett Juntunen scored for the Bobcats in defeating the Warriors. Lucas Smart made six saves for the shutout, while Regan Arnold made 16.

In Division III, Andrew Pelkey, of Schroon Lake, scored on a Gabe Gratto assist with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation to equalize and come away with a 1-1 draw the against Minerva/Newcomb Mountaineers. Ai Shirator scored the Mountaineers goals early in the second half. In net, Harrison Gereau made 22 saves for the Wildcats, while Ethan Armstrong made 17 saves for the Mountaineers.