Peru puts sting on top seed Hornets

The Peru Indians won the Section VII/Class B title after defeating the Plattsburgh High Hornets March 3.

PLATTSBURGH | Tyler Whitehurst stepped to the line with the game on his shoulders in the fourth quarter of the Section VII/Class B title game March 3, making a pair of free throws and putting the Peru Indians ahead of the Plattsburgh High Hornets for good in winning the sectional title.

“I just wanted to step up and make them like any other free throw I have taken,” Whitehurst said. “Then it was about getting back on defense and making sure your man did not score. After Jake Casey made his two and the final horn blew, it was one of the best feelings I have had in a long time.”

Casey scored 8 points in the game, but was again one of the players who made an impact for the Indians from the line.

“We’ve been practicing and talking about how a game can come down to a pair of foul shots,” Casey said. “This time, I made them.”

Coach Eric Dubay said he was proud of the team for stepping up and hitting the key shots as well as keeping the Hornets from answering back late.

“Defense was the key tonight,” Dubay said. “We have been focusing on upping the intensity on defense and hitting free throws after doing sprints.”

“I can’t even put it into words,” said senior Hunter Caron, who scored 5 points in the win.

Patrick Crowley led Peru with 16 points in the game while Dylan Rickert added 7.

Zach Bieber scored 12 to lead the Hornets, while Tyler Phillips, Andrew Cutaiar and Mitch Senecal each scored 6 points. For Cutaiar, the senior finished his career with 1,057 points, good for 66th all-time among Section VII boy’s basketball players.

