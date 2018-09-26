Peru takes the lead in Division I

× Peru’s Francis Kneussle and Beekmantown’s Niko Hart battle for control of the ball in a game earlier this season. Kneussle scored once for the Indians in a 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton Tuesday, while Hart had a pair of goals in the Eagles 7-0 win over AuSable Valley. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CHAMPLAIN | The Peru Indians gave themselves an inside track Tuesday, scoring a 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton heading into their Thursday match-up with Plattsburgh High, who dropped a 1-0 contest against Saranac. Noah Lederman scored twice for the Indians, with Bryce Trombley and Francis Kneussle also scoring and Michael McBride making six saves for the shutout. Jack Bulson had six saves for the Cougars.

Shayne O’Neill scored the lone goal in the 16th minute for the Chiefs while Joe Webster made seven saves to keep the Hornet offense at bay. Adam Darrah made six saves for Plattsburgh High School.

Kaden Kowaloski and Niko Hart each scored a pair of goals as the Beekmantown Eagles earned a 7-0 win over AuSable Valley in the other Division I game. Collin Latinville, Ryan Northup and Leo Golden also scored and Victor Mason made four saves in the shutout. Alex Fournier made 13 saves for the Patriots, while Alexzander McCabe added 11.

In Division II, Blake Liberi scored in the 98th minute as the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins scored a 3-2 golden goal win over Northern Adirondack. Hudson Stephens and Jeremy Rossi also scored for the Griffins, while Brandon Tromblee made 18 saves in the win. Brett Juntunen was credited for a goal and assisted on a Cameron Trombley goal for the Bobcats, while Lucas Smart made 13 saves.

The combination of Matt Brandes and Matt White each scored for the Lake Placid Blue Bombers as they scored a 2-1 win over the Willsboro Warriors. Trevor Bigelow scored for the Warriors, while Regan Arnold made 11 saves. Jack Armstrong made five saves in the win for the Blue Bombers.

In non-divisional play, the top-ranked Chazy Eagles scored a 10-0 win over the Schroon Lake Wildcats in a game hosted by the Wildcats.