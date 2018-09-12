Peru uses big plays to pull away from Moriah

× Expand Photo provided/Jennifer Fleury Moriah quarterback Jeff Strieble gets off a pass against the defensive pressure of Peru’s Dalton Criss in their Sept. 8 meeting.

PERU | For the second week in a row, the high-powered Peru offense was simply too much to defend as the Indians defeated the pesky Moriah Vikings 40-6 Saturday afternoon at the Apple Bowl.

Led by senior quarterback Ryley O’Connell’s 283 yards passing and four touchdown throws, Peru upped their record to 2-0 heading into next week’s Class B matchup with 2-0 Plattsburgh High.

Senior halfback Alex Palmer broke loose for two long runs in the second half covering 45 and 77 yards, respectively. Last week versus Ticonderoga, Palmer scored on runs of 68 and 53 yards in the second half as the Indians ran away from Ti 48-0.

“I was happy with how we spread the ball around on offense,” said Peru coach Ryon O’Connell.

Peru scored twice in the first quarter as O’Connell hit his favorite target, Austin Carpenter, on a fourth-down and five pass play with 5:06 remaining in the first quarter. O’Connell then found a wide-open Devin Blake for a 23-yard touchdown pass with 50 seconds remaining and Peru had a 14-0 lead over the Vikings. Robert Reynolds had a key 55-yard catch from O’Connell during the drive.

Reynolds then had an interception for the Indians early in the second quarter which eventually set up Peru’s third score of the game. On 4th-and-6 play,

O’Connell fired a 21-yard strike to Kasen Brennan and Peru built up a commanding 20-0 lead over Moriah with 10:39 to go in the first half.

But back came the Vikings as Jeff Strieble was inserted into the quarterback position, which enabled Moriah to utilize the talents of senior Jerin Sargent at wide receiver and in the backfield. The Vikings then received some hard running by Dyllon Bougor and Mark Maye, which seemed to open up some passing lanes for Strieble.

As time expired in the first half, Strieble threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Owen Fleury to close the gap to 20-6.

Moriah ended up running twice as many plays as the Indians in the game, but it was the scoreboard where the Indians dominated.

The Vikings continued to play well in the early stages of the third quarter and drove the ball from the Indians 47-yard line all the way to the Peru 5. Moriah again featured some strong running by Bougor and a key 22-yard pass completion from Strieble to Maddox Blaise during the drive.

But facing a third-and-goal from the five-yard line, Reynolds recovered a fumble for Peru at the one-yard line.

O’Connell then hit Reynold’s on a screen pass which turned into a 54-yard gain all the way to the Vikings 45 yard line. Palmer then broke free for his 45-yard touchdown scamper with 4:05 remaining in the third quarter. The Indians then closed out the game as Palmer ripped off the 77-yard touchdown jaunt with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter and O’Connell found Carpenter for the second time of the game for a touchdown pass covering 49-yards.

“I was excited to see us respond to Moriah when they started to have success on the ground,” O’Connell said. “Next week we have a tough game with PHS. They are a solid team with great athletes. We will have to be prepared for multiple looks on offensive and defense.”

Peru will travel to PHS on Friday night, Sept. 14 for a key Class B matchup at 7:30 p.m. while the Vikings will host Class D arch-rival Ticonderoga at Linney Field at 7:30 p.m. also on Friday night.