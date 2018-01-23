Peru varsity wrestling program makes history - again

× Expand Photo provided The Peru varsity wrestling team will be the first team to represent Section VII in the NYSPHSAA Dual Meet Championships Jan. 27 in Syracuse, the first-ever team state championship meet in the sport.

PERU | The Peru varsity wrestling program has been the trend-setter in all things Section VII grappling, and on Jan. 19, they continued to make history.

With a 42-31 win over the Saranac Chiefs, the Indians won the Section VII bid to this weekend’s NYSPHSAA Wrestling team championships in Syracuse, the first year the state has ever held a wrestling event to reward the top total team in the state.

The match started evenly, with the teams exchanging points throughout middle and heavyweight matches.

At 24-21 in favor of Saranac, Peru received a forfeit win for Elijah Seymour to give the Indians a 27-24 lead.

The Chiefs then changed their lineup, sending Hunter Devins to the mat. After a moment, Peru countered with Jason Hayes instead of Logan Dubuque, who was to have wrestled in that spot.

Saranac’s lineup changed backfired, as Hayes scored a first period pin over Devins and Dubuque then matched up against Bryce Smith, only allowing a simple 4-2 decision win as Peru held a 33-27 lead they would not give up.

“I wasn’t ready, I thought I was going to get an exhibition match,” Hayes said. “I was excited I was getting a varsity match and I am happy I was able to pin him. I was going for the legs.”

“The kid has come up from modified and has wrestled in two matches and scored a pin in both,” coach Mike Hogan said. “His match was a big difference in this win and so was Logan going out and holding Bryce Smith to a decision.”

“He came up and dropped his undefeated modified streak and has some big pins for us,” Dubuque said about Hayes. “I was able to have a great match tonight against Bryce and keep it close. I’m sure we will match up again.”

In victory, Hogan said he was very pleased with the win and the chance to go to Syracuse.

“I think our depth is going to be an issue going out there against the teams that will be representing the state, but we will do our best,” Hogan said. “Saranac and our team decided to keep a tournament off the schedule because this is where we wanted to be, and there are a few wrestlers over there I’d like to take with me and will make some noise when we get to the end of the season.”

The NYSPHSAA Dual Meet Championships will take place Saturday, Jan. 27, at the SRC Arena and Events Center. Peru will open with matches at 10:30 a.m. and noon, with the semifinal round (featuring pool winners) at 2:30 p.m. and finals at 6 p.m.