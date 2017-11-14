Peru wins fourth title

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Delaney Brown of Peru defended her gymnastics all-around title at the Section VII meet Nov. 11.

BEEKMANTOWN | Led by another strong performance by all-around champion Delaney Brown, the Peru Indians varsity gymnastics team won their fourth straight Section VII title Saturday, Nov. 11.

Brown, who defended her all-around championship win from last season, won in the vault (8.50), bars (8.200) and beam (9.400), while placing third in the floor exercise with a 8.900.

Overall, the Indians scored 160.450 points, followed by Plattsburgh High with 151.575 points and host Beekmantown with 147.925 points.

Plattsburgh High’s Morgan Hughes was the runner-up in the all-around, placing second in the floor (8.950) and beam (8.450), while placing fourth in the vault (8.250) and fifth in the bars (7.200).

Third place in the all-around went to Lauren Gonyo of Beekmantown, who placed second in the vault (8.450) and bars (7.600).

Madison Baker of Plattsburgh High was fourth, with a sixth place finish in the vault (7.950), third in the bars (7.400), and fifth in the beam (8.000). Fifth place went to Olivia Tarbula of Peru with a fourth place finish on the bars (7.300), third place in the beam (8.150) and fourth place finish on the floor (8.625).

Baker was also named the winner of the Stacey L. Frechette Sportsmanship Award.

Other athletes making the state team included Jenna Swyers of Peru, who scored a win in the floor exercise with a 9.00 score. Rylee Desso placed fifth in the beam (8.000) for Peru and sixth in the bars (7.150), while teammate Allie Timmons was fourth in the beam (8.100), while Alandra Gebo placed fifth on the floor (8.600).

Beekmantown’s Nate Sarnow placed sixth in the overall and made the state team with a fifth place finish on the floor (8.600). Teammate Frankie Beaird placed fifth in the vault (8.025), while Lily Spiegel was fifth on the beam (8.000). Paige Gircoski also qualified for the state meet.